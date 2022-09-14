Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
Urban Meyer Names His Biggest Early-Season Surprise Team In College Football
During this Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, the crew named their biggest early-season surprise. Urban Meyer's pick may just shock you. In a surprising turn of events, Meyer picked Michigan as his surprise team heading into Week 3. Meyer knew the Wolverines would enter this season with a talented...
UConn coach Jim Mora lauds Wolverines: 'They are a contender for a national championship right now'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team did virtually everything right Saturday afternoon, as it clobbered an overmatched Connecticut team, 59-0, en route to yet another blowout victory. The fourth-ranked Wolverines (3-0) are hoping to build on last season's College Football Playoff appearance, and consider Huskies coach Jim...
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Connecticut Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After a two-game homestand, the Connecticut Huskies will be on the road. They will take on the Michigan Wolverines at noon ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Huskies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The night started off...
College Football standings 2022: Georgia, Ohio State sit on top of college football
Before diving into the college football games today and the latest top 25 college football rankings, it’s important to know
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks 5-star quarterback commit, shows off impressive arm talent on touchdown passes
In a highly-anticipated Michigan high school football match-up between Detroit King and Cass Tech, a predictable star helped put the first points on the board. King quarterback Dante Moore, an Oregon Ducks pledge and Sports Illustrated's No. 1 overall prospect, threw an impressive deep ball to his ...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Injury updates, postgame reaction after Michigan beats UConn
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team blanked UConn, 59-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Big House. Blake Corum tied a program record with five rushing touchdowns, J.J. McCarthy went 15-for-18 for 214 yards as the starting quarterback and the fourth-ranked Wolverines took a 38-0 lead into halftime in a contest that was never really in question.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat UConn, 59-0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the third-straight week, it was something of a romp, with a weak nonconference opponent coming to Ann Arbor and not standing a chance. The Wolverines trounced the Connecticut Huskies at The Big House on Saturday, 59-0, with yet another game where J.J. McCarthy was electric at quarterback, while the defense was suffocating. Like the past two weeks, the maize and blue went deep into their bench in the second half, playing 101 different players throughout the game.
Takeaways: Michigan football dominates on all fronts against UConn
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 4 Michigan football team once more flexed its muscles, cruising to a 3-0 record with a dominant 59-0 win over Connecticut. The Wolverines were in control from start to finish, eclipsing 50 points for three straight games to open the season for the first time in school history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Deadspin
It’s about time college football stopped leaning so hard on neutral-site games
In recent years, the NCAA has saved its best Week 1 college football matchups for neutral sites — mainly NFL stadiums. Last season began with a huge matchup between Georgia and Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, home of the Carolina Panthers. But the viewership paled in comparison to the 2022 opener between Notre Dame and Ohio State, played at “The Horseshoe” — which racked up 10.5 million viewers.
NFL・
The best pictures from Michigan football's win over Connecticut
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football embarked upon its final game of the nonconference season, taking on the UConn Huskies at The Big House on Saturday, in Week 3 of college football action. Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy made his second start of the season, and impressed, yet again. A...
Comments / 0