ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the third-straight week, it was something of a romp, with a weak nonconference opponent coming to Ann Arbor and not standing a chance. The Wolverines trounced the Connecticut Huskies at The Big House on Saturday, 59-0, with yet another game where J.J. McCarthy was electric at quarterback, while the defense was suffocating. Like the past two weeks, the maize and blue went deep into their bench in the second half, playing 101 different players throughout the game.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO