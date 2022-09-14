ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat UConn, 59-0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the third-straight week, it was something of a romp, with a weak nonconference opponent coming to Ann Arbor and not standing a chance. The Wolverines trounced the Connecticut Huskies at The Big House on Saturday, 59-0, with yet another game where J.J. McCarthy was electric at quarterback, while the defense was suffocating. Like the past two weeks, the maize and blue went deep into their bench in the second half, playing 101 different players throughout the game.
Deadspin

It’s about time college football stopped leaning so hard on neutral-site games

In recent years, the NCAA has saved its best Week 1 college football matchups for neutral sites — mainly NFL stadiums. Last season began with a huge matchup between Georgia and Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, home of the Carolina Panthers. But the viewership paled in comparison to the 2022 opener between Notre Dame and Ohio State, played at “The Horseshoe” — which racked up 10.5 million viewers.
