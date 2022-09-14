Read full article on original website
Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden crash requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from a vehicle involved in crash Monday afternoon in South Ogden. Crews from several agencies responded about 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 4440 S....
Multiple Utah County families report side-by-side off-road vehicles stolen
After having their side-by-side and its trailer stolen from their own driveway, a Pleasant Grove family came forward and discovered that many more victims were hit that very same night.
Utah County driver caught going 60 mph over speed limit
A driver was ticketed and even faces a charge of reckless driving after his speed was clocked at 60 miles per hour over the limit in Utah County.
Gephardt Daily
Roy City Police: Motorcyclist dies after cut being off, struck by turning car
ROY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died at an area hospital Monday morning after a car turned in front of him at an intersection in Roy. Police were called to the scene, on 1900 West at 4800 South, at about 7:09 a.m., Officer Stuart Hackworth, RCPD, told Gephardt Daily.
Man accused of ramming North Las Vegas officer’s bike, driving off from traffic stop later found on bus headed for Utah
A car crashed into a North Las Vegas police officer's motorcycle while he was on a traffic stop, sources tell the 8 News Now Investigators.
ksl.com
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley
WEST VALLEY — A scary situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 W. 3100 South in West Valley on Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said he was awake in his...
ksl.com
Family reaches $3M settlement with Salt Lake police after shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism who was shot 11 times by police in 2020 has reached a $3 million settlement with the city and the Salt Lake City Police Department. Linden Cameron was shot by police on Sept. 4, 2020, after officers...
West Valley City man dragged after suspect steals pickup truck
West Valley City Police are looking for any sign of a thief that dragged a man in his own truck as he was trying to stop the suspect from stealing it early Monday morning.
Texas Pro Bull Rider Shot and Killed, Victim of Domestic Violence
Domestic violence has claimed the life of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was shot and killed in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday night. Allen was in Salt Lake to attend the Utah State Fair. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen. Allen, who goes by the...
Gephardt Daily
Suspected DUI driver arrested after fleeing scene of Redwood Rd. auto-pedestrian crash, SLCPD says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly fled the scene of a serious accident in Salt Lake City. Police were called to the scene, near 528 S. Redwood Road, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. “Upon investigation,...
kslnewsradio.com
Life Flight called after child falls from window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A toddler was transported by Life Flight Monday night after the child fell from a third-story window in West Jordan. According to Officer Alondra Zavala of the West Jordan Police Department, a 3-year-old was playing with a sibling when the child fell through an open window. The window reportedly had a screen that the child broke through.
Gephardt Daily
Harrisville police go public in search for misplaced handgun
HARRISVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Harrisville Police Department has enlisted the help of the public in locating a missing handgun. The department posted a public plea just before 9 p.m. Monday following a fruitless search for the gun over the last two days after it was reported to the HPD Sunday morning.
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
utahstories.com
Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide
Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
ksl.com
Man accused of stabbing 2 people in Salt Lake City now faces charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing two people within a week in Salt Lake City has been charged in connection with one of those crimes. Mario Lynn Fresques, 32, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Roy
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a Subaru in Roy on Monday morning. Roy Police officers were called to the scene at 1900 West 4800 South in Roy at 7:09 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Officer Stuart Hackworth with Roy PD told ABC4 the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on […]
ksl.com
Boy wakes couple, stabs both after entering random Taylorsville home, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A 15-year-old West Valley boy who police believe entered a Taylorsville home at random early Tuesday has been arrested and accused of stabbing the husband and wife who live there. About 3:50 a.m., a man and woman were asleep in their bedroom in the area of 4800...
High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
KSLTV
Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
