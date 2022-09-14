ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

University of Connecticut

WSOC Shows Grit in 2-1 Victory vs. Yale

STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (4-2-1) notched its grittiest win of the season on Friday night in front of 2908 fans at Morrone Stadium. The Huskies lost starting goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney to injury prior to the start of the match and called on MaryKate Ward to make the start in goal.
NEW HAVEN, CT
University of Connecticut

WSOC Finishes Non-Conference Slate vs. Yale

STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (3-2-1) wrap up non-conference play with a Friday night matchup against Yale on Bleed Blue Night at Morrone Stadium. The first 100 fans and first 100 students will get Bleed Blue t-shirts on arrival. The Huskies enter Friday's match coming off a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

UConn football home Rentschler Field needs $63 million in repairs. Will the the state make the investment?

Nearly two decades after opening as home for UConn’s upgraded football program, the state-owned sports stadium in East Hartford is in need of a reboot. A study of Rentschler Field recommends a $63 million investment for necessary improvements that range from replacing a battered roof to overhauling an antiquated technological system designed long before wireless communication.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

No. 7 Southington football looking for revenge tonight after 2021 loss to Hall

SOUTHINGTON – A season ago the Southington Blue Knights lost to Hall 27-19 which was the first time since 2013 Hall came out on the right side of the scoreboard. The teams have played each other annually for more than a decade, and Southington had consistently dominated this matchup each season. A year removed from the loss, the Blue Knights want to get back to the way things used to be on Friday night when they host the Titans in Week 2.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

FCIAC to induct six new members into Hall of Fame

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will feature six inductees. Buddy Bray from Trumbull; Rich Bulan from New Canaan; Dave Danko from Fairfield Warde; John Goetz from Ridgefield; Bob Maffei from Trumbull and Dave Stewart of Hearst Connecticut Media will be honored at the event scheduled to be held in June.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Not your typical golf course fare

EAST HARTFORD — For the past two years, The One Wood Pub at the East Hartford Golf Club has had to make some strong pivots in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as owner Matt Corey has made adjustments to bring people back to the clubhouse. Address: 130 Long...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Wesleyan Argus

The Firing of Catholic Chaplain William J. Wallace Prompts Controversy and Reflection on Campus

Missing this year from his regular spots in the Exley lobby and Usdan patio is former University Catholic Chaplain Father William J. Wallace, better known as Father Bill. In addition to holding weekly mass at Memorial Chapel and providing pastoral care for the Catholic community, he often walked through campus, introducing himself to students and asking how they were doing. Among the Wesleyan community, Wallace is known for his knack for remembering people’s names. He became a mentor, advocate, and friend to numerous students, faculty, and staff members over his seven years as chaplain.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Revived Golfland to open next year

VERNON — The revived Golfland, which will include a revamped miniature golf course featuring a 32-foot dinosaur, is expected to fully open sometime next year, depending on when building supplies arrive, the developers say. ConeHeads Creamery ice-cream shop and Subway sandwich shop that stayed open after the rest of...
VERNON, CT
Yale Daily News

College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut

Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Legendary Pioneer Valley Brats & Kraut are Bound for Torrington

There are only a few Bavarian/German restaurants in Western Connecticut, and it's tough to find Bratwurst on a menu anywhere anyway. But there's a nearby opportunity coming up for you to stuff your face with superior bratwurst, and insanely good sauerkraut, both made by a legendary German restaurant in Springfield, Massachusetts.
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Southington investigates high school worksheet on race, gender and inclusivity

SOUTHINGTON — Local school administrators say they are investigating a worksheet on race and gender that was distributed to sophomores at the town's high school. The worksheet, titled "Vocabulary for conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity," is based on content from the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences at the University of Arizona. It includes definitions of 15 terms, including ally, cisgender, marginalization and white privilege.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut

Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bristol school district redistricting starting 2023-24 school year

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – At a board of education meeting Wednesday night, a consultant hired by the Bristol Public Schools said the city is changing.  Patrick Gallagher with the SLAM Collaborative presented data to the board and reported that there are more older people without school-aged children moving into Bristol. Gallagher said over the next ten years, […]
BRISTOL, CT

Community Policy