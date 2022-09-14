Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: With win and a cheer, Woodstock Academy's players honor their stricken teammate and their coach, his father
HARTFORD — No. 10 and his initials were drawn on the biceps of many of his Woodstock Academy teammates. They were painted on the sides of the faces of the team managers. There was a No. 10 sticker on the helmets. Stadium System express shipped pullovers for the coaches...
University of Connecticut
WSOC Shows Grit in 2-1 Victory vs. Yale
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (4-2-1) notched its grittiest win of the season on Friday night in front of 2908 fans at Morrone Stadium. The Huskies lost starting goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney to injury prior to the start of the match and called on MaryKate Ward to make the start in goal.
University of Connecticut
WSOC Finishes Non-Conference Slate vs. Yale
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (3-2-1) wrap up non-conference play with a Friday night matchup against Yale on Bleed Blue Night at Morrone Stadium. The first 100 fans and first 100 students will get Bleed Blue t-shirts on arrival. The Huskies enter Friday's match coming off a...
NBC Connecticut
UConn, Former Men's Basketball Coach Kevin Ollie Reach $3.9 Million Settlement
The University of Connecticut said it has reached an agreement with former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who was fired from his position in March 2018 amid an NCAA investigation. UConn said the settlement includes a payment of $3.9 million to Ollie. UConn released a joint statement from the...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn football home Rentschler Field needs $63 million in repairs. Will the the state make the investment?
Nearly two decades after opening as home for UConn’s upgraded football program, the state-owned sports stadium in East Hartford is in need of a reboot. A study of Rentschler Field recommends a $63 million investment for necessary improvements that range from replacing a battered roof to overhauling an antiquated technological system designed long before wireless communication.
New Britain Herald
No. 7 Southington football looking for revenge tonight after 2021 loss to Hall
SOUTHINGTON – A season ago the Southington Blue Knights lost to Hall 27-19 which was the first time since 2013 Hall came out on the right side of the scoreboard. The teams have played each other annually for more than a decade, and Southington had consistently dominated this matchup each season. A year removed from the loss, the Blue Knights want to get back to the way things used to be on Friday night when they host the Titans in Week 2.
NewsTimes
FCIAC to induct six new members into Hall of Fame
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will feature six inductees. Buddy Bray from Trumbull; Rich Bulan from New Canaan; Dave Danko from Fairfield Warde; John Goetz from Ridgefield; Bob Maffei from Trumbull and Dave Stewart of Hearst Connecticut Media will be honored at the event scheduled to be held in June.
Journal Inquirer
Not your typical golf course fare
EAST HARTFORD — For the past two years, The One Wood Pub at the East Hartford Golf Club has had to make some strong pivots in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as owner Matt Corey has made adjustments to bring people back to the clubhouse. Address: 130 Long...
Wesleyan Argus
The Firing of Catholic Chaplain William J. Wallace Prompts Controversy and Reflection on Campus
Missing this year from his regular spots in the Exley lobby and Usdan patio is former University Catholic Chaplain Father William J. Wallace, better known as Father Bill. In addition to holding weekly mass at Memorial Chapel and providing pastoral care for the Catholic community, he often walked through campus, introducing himself to students and asking how they were doing. Among the Wesleyan community, Wallace is known for his knack for remembering people’s names. He became a mentor, advocate, and friend to numerous students, faculty, and staff members over his seven years as chaplain.
Revived Golfland to open next year
VERNON — The revived Golfland, which will include a revamped miniature golf course featuring a 32-foot dinosaur, is expected to fully open sometime next year, depending on when building supplies arrive, the developers say. ConeHeads Creamery ice-cream shop and Subway sandwich shop that stayed open after the rest of...
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Yale Daily News
College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut
Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
Legendary Pioneer Valley Brats & Kraut are Bound for Torrington
There are only a few Bavarian/German restaurants in Western Connecticut, and it's tough to find Bratwurst on a menu anywhere anyway. But there's a nearby opportunity coming up for you to stuff your face with superior bratwurst, and insanely good sauerkraut, both made by a legendary German restaurant in Springfield, Massachusetts.
NewsTimes
Southington investigates high school worksheet on race, gender and inclusivity
SOUTHINGTON — Local school administrators say they are investigating a worksheet on race and gender that was distributed to sophomores at the town's high school. The worksheet, titled "Vocabulary for conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity," is based on content from the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences at the University of Arizona. It includes definitions of 15 terms, including ally, cisgender, marginalization and white privilege.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut
Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
Connecticut parents enraged over high school teacher's 'woke' worksheet: 'Underserving the students'
Parents in Connecticut are sounding the alarm over a "woke" worksheet handed out by a high school English teacher addressing political, gender and racial issues. The worksheet, including terms like "white privilege" and "institutional racism," is drawing swift backlash from parents and members of the Southington High School school board.
Bristol school district redistricting starting 2023-24 school year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – At a board of education meeting Wednesday night, a consultant hired by the Bristol Public Schools said the city is changing. Patrick Gallagher with the SLAM Collaborative presented data to the board and reported that there are more older people without school-aged children moving into Bristol. Gallagher said over the next ten years, […]
New Britain Herald
'It's really hard when you have no one to talk to': New Britain couple creates support group for parents with autistic children
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group had to put things on hold due to the pandemic but are back helping and supporting families in need and hosting its monthly meetings. “We used to have new families coming in to the meetings all the time,...
