Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More
The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on the New Jersey city’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase...
Newark Porchfest Scheduled for Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Newark Porchfest takes place in the Forest Hill Historic District of Newark. This is a free, family-friendly celebration of the arts with music of all genres, art, dance, food, and activities for children. The rain date is Sunday, September 25. Over 100...
thehypemagazine.com
Kool & The Gang’s Robert Kool Bell Brings Le Kool Champagne to Swahili Village Newark
On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Robert Kool Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang, will be celebrating good times at Swahili Village restaurant in Newark NJ, as he’ll be signing bottles of his Le Kool champagne from 6 pm to 10 pm ET. One of New Jersey’s newest and...
BET
Harlem Renaming East 101st Street After Legendary Actress Cicely Tyson
Legendary actress Cicely Tyson will be honored with a forever tribute in Harlem. According to Broadway World, East 101st Street between Third and Lexington Avenues will be renamed Cicely Tyson Way. The event is set for Saturday and touts a street celebration filled with cultural events to honor the deceased actress. The street-naming ceremony is special because it’s the place where Tyson was born and grew up in the area. Her parents emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Nevis. New York City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala will present the newly-minted street. The city council approved the measure in Summer 2021. Ayala, along with Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quiñones were instrumental in the monumental tribute to Tyson.
Trouble with lights, but not electricity for Weequahic in rousing win over Snyder
If Weequahic was looking for some sort of sign that its offense had finally arrived after five relatively quiet quarters, it came with a dramatic flare that might have been even too outlandish for Hollywood. The banks of floodlights at Untermann Field went suddenly dark late in the first quarter...
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange native takes starring role in new Netflix movie
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — When Che Tafari, age 12, didn’t get a callback following his audition for Netflix’s new hit “Me Time,” he was understandably feeling a bit dejected. But it turned out to be a good thing — a very good thing. Che had so impressed “Me Time” lead actor Kevin Hart and director John Hamburg that they gave the role to him outright.
paramuspost.com
CarePlus NJ Elevates Jerry Joseph, MD to Medical Director
Paramus, N.J. (September 8, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces the appointment of Jerry Joseph, MD to the role of Medical Director. Dr. Joseph will oversee CarePlus NJ’s medical leadership team...
Elizabeth church resurrects stories of African American ancestors on burial grounds
They met by chance at a cemetery behind a church in Elizabeth. One, a Black woman, was the church pastor seeking to preserve the legacy of enslaved ancestors. The other, a white woman, was searching for an ancestor who was part of the Continental Congress. Pastor Wanda Lundy later invited...
hotnewhiphop.com
Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report
Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall
Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
Several Tri-State Bed Bath & Beyond stores among 150 locations set to close
Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of stores that will be closing and it includes several locations in the Tri-State.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Art & Studio Tour to feature over 1,000 artists over four days
The Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST) will feature over 1,000 artists over four days between the end of this month and the beginning of October. “This year, we’re excited to bring back the fully immersive in-person Art and Studio Tour experience, which has become the region’s premier arts and cultural event,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
The 2022 Bayonne Arts Festival keeps an annual tradition alive
The Bayonne Arts Festival was a smash success on September 10. The free festivities ran all day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dennis Collins Park, colloquially known as First Street Park. The Bayonne Youth Center, under the direction of President of the Board of Directors of the Bayonne...
Movie theater chain signs lease for N.J. shopping center
New Jersey will soon welcome a new movie theater. Landmark Theatres recently acquired the former CMX Market Cinemas building in Closter. The five-screen theater is located at 130 Vervain St. in Closter Plaza and will open Friday, Sept. 30. “Closter is the latest of several acquisitions that Landmark has made...
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
jerseydigs.com
99 Hudson Sales Team Offers Concessions up to $40K Until October 31st
Sponsored by Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. With a billion dollars in combined closed sales volume, Sales Associates Megha Moza and Shuang "Rebecca" Fu will co-represent 99 Hudson, the tallest residential building in the state of New Jersey. Written by Jersey Digs. The Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty sales...
insideradio.com
Child Psychologist Sues ‘NJ 101.5’ And Host Bill Spadea.
A defamation lawsuit has been filed against Townsquare Media talk “New Jersey 101.5’ WKXW Trenton, NJ, and morning show host Bill Spadea. Steven Tobias, a child psychologist at the Center for Child and Family Development, filed the complaint after Spadea allegedly said Tobias should be indicted for child abuse due to his stance on school mask mandates.
boozyburbs.com
Hot Chicken and Frankie Roll Restaurant Headed to North Jersey
As previously reported, Fluffies Hot Chicken is coming soon to Hackensack. Ownership comes from a family with food industry experience ranging from fast food, fine dining and bread production. Brothers Raad and Saad decided to make the move from “avid foodies to ambitious purveyors”. They’re adding their own spin on...
