nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to fill your weekend in the Bloomington-Normal area? Check out these upcoming events!. “Look, We’re Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?” Festival. Waiting Room Records will be presenting the “Look, We’re Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?” festival that combines their love for...
advantagenews.com
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
1470 WMBD
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
illinoisstate.edu
AsiaConnect to host history of henna and demonstration
AsiaConnect will have a history of henna and demonstration presentation from noon-1 p.m. Friday, September 23, in DeGarmo Hall, room 551. The event is free and open to the public. Those interested should RSVP. Light refreshments will be provided. For additional information, contact Dr. Miranda Lin at ymlin@ilstu.edu.
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
Teen shot walking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teen was shot Friday evening walking near West Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road, said officials. Champaign Police arrived and found a 16-year-old with several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs. The teen was walking near Springfield Avenue when another male started following him, officials said. The shooter shot the teen […]
nowdecatur.com
Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24
September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
wcbu.org
This Peoria woman survived 2 battles with paralysis. Here's what she wants you to know
Lou Dobrydnia ordered up a life-changing sandwich at a Peoria restaurant four decades ago. The patty-melt was something Lou had never tried before during her many previous trips to the Skewer Inn in the lower level of Northwoods Mall. She usually went for a gyro, or opted for the salad bar.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 pedestrians, ISU students critical after being hit by vehicle outside Pub II Thursday
UPDATE 1:55 P.M. - Illinois State University Police say that the two are students at Illinois State University. Police say counseling services are available by calling 309-438-3655. UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. - Normal Police say two pedestrians, both men, are in critical condition after the crash. One of those was lifeflighted...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
Central Illinois Proud
‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property. On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a...
Bridge construction starting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 105 in Decatur will be closing on Monday as crews start the next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project will overhaul a bridge carrying Route 105 over Lake Decatur, replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams and approach pavement. The Illinois Department of Transportation said […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Crews respond to fire inside Metro Centre restaurant
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire officials confirm there were no injuries after crews responded to a call at McAlister’s Deli near the University and Glen side of the Metro Centre late Friday afternoon. However, more detailed reports indicate there was some damage done to the business’s structure as...
wglt.org
'Honestly I've given up': Renters describe woes in Bloomington-Normal
Frankie Pelusi was no stranger to Bloomington-Normal when they returned to the area hunt for an apartment earlier this year. Pelusi counts the Twin Cities area as home, although they spent the past five years living in Chicago. Despite knowing the area, Pelusi was unprepared for the shock of navigating...
