San Antonio, TX

King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
CBS Austin

James Beard Foundation Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival lands in San Antonio

Food Festivals are back! What better place to celebrate than the birthplace of Tex-Mex fusion cuisine and culture? On October 27-30, in partnership with the James Beard Foundation, Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival will take over city of San Antonio. Marc Anderson, President/CEO Visit San Antonio, and Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, President/CEEO of Culinaria join Trevor Scott with more about this fun-filled foodie experience!
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
