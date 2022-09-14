Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Lisa's Mexican Restaurant celebrates 40 years of serving San Antonio
There's a Rosario's connection.
KSAT 12
King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam
SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Also among this week's top food news is a first look at Double Standard's new $1 martini lunch.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Rammstein set San Antonio's Alamodome on fire (literally)
German metal band Rammstein played San Antonio on Saturday as part of its first U.S. tour in five years. And it was worth the wait for the 40,000 fans who flocked to the Alamodome. The veteran act plowed through a lengthy set list while unleashing crazy amounts of pyrotechnics and...
CBS Austin
James Beard Foundation Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival lands in San Antonio
Food Festivals are back! What better place to celebrate than the birthplace of Tex-Mex fusion cuisine and culture? On October 27-30, in partnership with the James Beard Foundation, Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival will take over city of San Antonio. Marc Anderson, President/CEO Visit San Antonio, and Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, President/CEEO of Culinaria join Trevor Scott with more about this fun-filled foodie experience!
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk
Swimming in the section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
A 3,200-square-foot San Antonio home with lots of history — not to mention beyond-eclectic design features — is back on the market for $678,888 after an initial listing earlier this year of $750,000. The two-story dwelling's stone exterior and Spanish-style roof aren't unusual for the Monticello Park Historic...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
KENS 5
Inside a small Texas town restaurant with big burgers, loaded fries | Neighborhood Eats
POTEET, Texas — If you're looking for a small town business with big eats, look no further than The Backyard Kitchen, located on 973 Avenue H in Poteet. On Neighborhood Eats, we visited the business to see why locals and Texans alike have raved about them. "It means everything....
Texas is home to 6 of the top 100 coffee shops in America
"Some home-brewed beans will certainly do, but when you’re dealing with something as integral to your day as coffee, you want to make sure it’s done right. That’s why we created this list," the report said.
King William Fair warning public of 'Fall Festival' scam
SAN ANTONIO — King William Fair is warning people of a scam going around that's promoting a 'Fall Festival'. Officials with King William Fair said the 'Fall Festival' event is not associated with the King William Association and that the address for the 'event' is currently a chiropractic office who also confirmed the 'event' is a scam.
10 uniquely fun fall festivals in or a short road trip from San Antonio
From mermaids to sausages to kolaches, there's a fall fest for everyone.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
A Broadway show for every San Antonio theatre fan
SAN ANTONIO — The Majestic Theatre stage will once again be graced by some of the most talented performers in the country as curtain raises on another Broadway in San Antonio season. Ten theatrical extravaganzas ranging in tone, subject matter and style are coming downtown over the next 10...
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
KSAT 12
Investment group buys 4 Hometown Burger restaurants, rebrands to Burger Factory
SAN ANTONIO – A local minority women-owned investment group has purchased four of the eight former Hometown Burger restaurants and will rebrand them as Burger Factory restaurants. Hometown Burgers announced late Sunday that all restaurants had closed in a Facebook post that has since been deleted. The restaurant’s website...
King Charles visited the 'real' San Antonio and its Westside decades ago
Before he took the throne, the British royal took a trip to San Antonio.
