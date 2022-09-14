ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Country News

Idaho Water Resource Board extends public comment on criteria for evaluating water projects

By CLARK CORBIN Idaho Capital Sun
Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
upr.org

Idaho sewage treatment plants have a waste issue of their own

The Idaho Conservation League's fifth annual report on discharges from sewage treatment plants finds three-quarters violated Clean Water Act standards between 2019 and 2021. However, those violations aren't equally distributed: just 10 facilities were responsible for more than half of them. Will Tiedemann, conservation associate for the Idaho Conservation League,...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake

EAGLE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho. One parcel of Cougar Island at Payette Lake sold at auction for $2,025,000, which...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Projects#Idahoans
KOOL 96.5

Why Idahoans Are Not Among the Hardest Workers in the United States

When it comes to working in Idaho, most people think of hard-working, blue-collared farmers and factory workers. While not everyone works those jobs, it is a reputation that most expect. With those jobs, also comes a reputation as being a hard worker. You can't be a farmer and be lazy, or else your crops suffer, your animals suffer, and your income will suffer as well. Idahoans are proud people and pride themselves on their work, and as much as many of us know this to be true, are the people of Idaho as hard of workers as we think they are? How does that reputation compare to the rest of the country?
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho’s most recent hires, quits and layoffs

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released data for every state on Sept, 16 that updates information through August on job openings, hiring, quitting and firing. The big takeaway in this data is that the job market is still tight in both Idaho and the nation, despite some modest local variations. A caveat is ...
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy