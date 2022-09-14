Idaho Water Resource Board extends public comment on criteria for evaluating water projects

Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Amid irrigation lawsuit, Idaho’s House speaker pledges best efforts in ‘optimizing water resources’
IDAHO FALLS – Water is a precious commodity in the Gem State, particularly during a drought. Scott Bedke, Idaho’s speaker of the House, says he is committed to taking care of the water supply for Idaho’s farmers. Bedke, a Republican from Oakley, is one of three candidates...
upr.org
Idaho sewage treatment plants have a waste issue of their own
The Idaho Conservation League's fifth annual report on discharges from sewage treatment plants finds three-quarters violated Clean Water Act standards between 2019 and 2021. However, those violations aren't equally distributed: just 10 facilities were responsible for more than half of them. Will Tiedemann, conservation associate for the Idaho Conservation League,...
Idaho Legislators Review Report on Value of Privatizing Federal Lands
The CEO of a Utah-based real estate analytics software company told members of an interim committee of Idaho legislators that the state could receive millions of dollars more in tax revenue if it privatized federally controlled public lands in Idaho. Ryan Freeman, CEO of Lehi, Utah-based AEON AI, made the...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake
EAGLE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho. One parcel of Cougar Island at Payette Lake sold at auction for $2,025,000, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court dismisses Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville County organization
BOISE, Idaho — The lawsuit filed less than a week before the primary election by the Idaho Republican Party and then-Chairman Tom Luna against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The Idaho GOP's lawsuit accused the Bonneville County organization of violating party bylaws and state election...
Petition Calls Drag Events Inappropriate And Aims To Ban Them In Idaho
A petition has been started by the Idaho Family Policy Center to stop drag events in public places. According to the petition, they state drag events are perverse and are preying on the innocence of children. Petition To Prevent Public Drag Events. The petition compares drag events to adult magazines,...
Why Idahoans Are Not Among the Hardest Workers in the United States
When it comes to working in Idaho, most people think of hard-working, blue-collared farmers and factory workers. While not everyone works those jobs, it is a reputation that most expect. With those jobs, also comes a reputation as being a hard worker. You can't be a farmer and be lazy, or else your crops suffer, your animals suffer, and your income will suffer as well. Idahoans are proud people and pride themselves on their work, and as much as many of us know this to be true, are the people of Idaho as hard of workers as we think they are? How does that reputation compare to the rest of the country?
Idaho avoids major consequences of railroad shutdown after tentative union deal
BOISE, Idaho — As a national railroad strike appears to be off, the value of railroad infrastructure is now on display. As unions worked with the railroad industry to get better pay and working conditions, there were real fears that significant sections of America’s railroad system would be shut down.
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho’s most recent hires, quits and layoffs
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released data for every state on Sept, 16 that updates information through August on job openings, hiring, quitting and firing. The big takeaway in this data is that the job market is still tight in both Idaho and the nation, despite some modest local variations. A caveat is ...
U of I Scientist Warns of Looming Threat in Herbicide-Resistant Pigweed
MOSCOW - University of Idaho Extension weed specialist Albert Adjesiwor is warning the agricultural industry about a looming problem for Idaho farmers — herbicide-resistant pigweeds that tower over commercial crops in fields. Palmer Amaranth commonly grows 6 to 8 feet tall and can exceed 10 feet in height, wreaking...
Both Parties Sound off on Public Safety, Drug Laws, Taxes for Next Washington Legislature
With the general election less than two months away, State Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, discussed their respective party’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session on TVW’s “Inside Olympia” on Thursday night. Reforming the state’s drug laws, protecting abortion rights,...
Biden Administration Targets Waters off Oregon Coast for Wind Power
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said Thursday. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call...
Voters Will Decide if Idaho Legislature can Call Itself Back Into Session
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of...
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
Idaho To Halt Sale Of CBD Oil For Pets; Stock Up Now Twin Falls
Those southern Idaho pet owners that use CBD oil or hemp products to treat pets for various ailments will no longer see the products on Idaho store shelves beginning November 1, 2022. The Idaho Department of Agriculture recently deemed CBD oil unsafe for use on pets, and therefore state stores...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
KIVI-TV
'We need all of the diapers we can get': Idaho Diaper Bank facing critical need
IDAHO — The Idaho Diaper Bank is facing a critical shortage of diapers which they provide to different agencies and families across the valley and the state. Diaper prices increased by as much as 20%, according to the Idaho Diaper Bank, which puts families in a tough spot. “A...
Boise State, U of I to study wildfire smoke’s impact on Idaho's potato crops
Boise State University and the University of Idaho are teaming up to study how wildfire smoke potentially impacts potato crops while also seeking smoke-resilient potato varieties. According to a news release from the University of Idaho, farmers are aware that potato crops grown during seasons of heavy, extended wildfire smoke...
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 1