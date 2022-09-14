Read full article on original website
Erath student allegedly confesses to writing bomb threat note
An Erath High student allegedly confessed to the Erath High administration for writing the bomb threat note on the wall in the Erath High gymnasium bathroom. The student’s name has not been released, and as of 10:50 a.m., it is unknown if charges were filed against the student. The...
Nicholas Paul Hollier
ABBEVILLE — A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church with Fr. Donald Bernard and Fr. Louis Richard honoring the life of Nicholas Paul Hollier, 27, who died on Monday, September 12, 2022. Born on...
Jeanette LeBlanc Richard
ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanette LeBlanc Richard will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath with Father Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at...
Nolan Joseph Broussard, Sr.
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Nolan Joseph Broussard, Sr., 90, who died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Oschner Lafayette General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Chris Decou, Jacob McDonald, Zachary Broussard, Dylan Broussard, Zachary Taylor and A.J. Gaudet. Serving as lectors will be Glenn Decou and Danielle Gaudet. Giftbearers will be Lauren Taylor and Danielle Decou. Valerie Andrus, organist and soloist, will sing for the services.
Kaplan, Delcambre win in Week 3
LAGRANGE - The Kaplan Pirates got the victory they needed on Friday. The Pirates crushed LaGrange 40-14 to improve to 1-2. Kaplan head coach Cory Brodie was happy to get that first win in 2022. “It is a breath of fresh air,” said Brodie. The Pirates rushed for a...
VC ends Loreauville's 20-regular season winning streak with 28-0 win
The Vermilion Catholic Eagles ended the Loreauville Tigers’ 20-game regular season winning streak on Friday. The Class 2A Tigers entered VC, not having lost a regular season game since 2019. In 2020, the Tigers went 8-0 and then 10-0 in 2021. On Friday, Loreauville entered VC stadium 2-0 in 2022.
