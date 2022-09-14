Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
NHRA Friday Qualifying Results from Reading: Countdown to the Championship, Round 1
Robert Hight, Justin Ashley, Bo Butner and Angie Smith take early leads in Friday qualifying at Maple Grove (Pa.) Raceway. Hight is the NHRA Funny Car points leader and is seeking his 75th career No. 1 qualifying position. Hight’s teammate, 16-time world champion John Force, is second in Funny Cars...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
Autoweek.com
NHRA's 'Loser Appreciation Program' Is Giving 8 Also-Rans a Championship Chance
Top Fuel star Tony Schumacher said having extra racers in the mix is “exciting” and right move by the NHRA. Dragster driver Justin Ashley calls it “not ideal” way to participate but that a winner from a bottom seeding would be legitimate. Austin Prock refers to...
Autoweek.com
John Force Reaching Another NHRA Unreachable Milestone in Countdown Opener
As the John Force Racing organization starts its quest this weekend at Reading, Pa., for a 22nd NHRA championship, company president and Funny Car points leader Robert Hight said he’s most concerned about boss John Force, his teammate and No. 5-ranked competitor. At age 73, Force is eyeing his...
Autoweek.com
History Is Against NHRA Champ Steve Torrence in Quest for Fifth Top Fuel Title
Seeding For Countdown To Championship Absolutely Matters, Says NHRA’s Tony Schumacher. If statistics are reliable indicators, consider Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle). Fourth-seeded Steve Torrence in Top Fuel, on the other hand, should note that no...
Autoweek.com
Scheduling a NASCAR Cup Playoff Race at Bristol Is Downright Sadistic
Saturday night's Cup Series race at Bristol will trim the NASCAR Playoff field from 16 to 12. While points leader Christopher Bell is safe and can sleep relatively well this week, the same can’t be said of former champion Kevin Harvick, who is 16th and has some ground to make up.
Autoweek.com
Red-Hot Noah Gragson Runs NASCAR Xfinty Series Win Streak to 3
Make it three in a row for Noah Gragson, who has built enormous momentum as the NASCAR Xfinity Series moves into its seven-race Playoff. On 90-lap older tires, Gragson held off Brandon Jones, the driver who will take his seat in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet next year, in a 20-lap green-flag run to the finish of Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Autoweek.com
Tanner Gray Back On NHRA Dragstrip, But NASCAR Truck Series Driver’s Heart Is Going In Circles
Camping World Truck Series Racer Tanner Gray is substituting for Deric Kramer this weekend in Reading. Gray said he will continue to compete in the circle-track world and has no intention to return to the NHRA Pro Stock ranks. Of his Truck Series career, the third-year racer said, 'I still...
