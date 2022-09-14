ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poignant moment Prince Harry is overcome with emotion during moving lying in state service for his grandmother the Queen

By Tara Cobham For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Prince Harry seemed overcome with emotion as he honoured Queen Elizabeth II for her moving lying in state service inside Westminster Hall today.

As the late monarch's coffin was placed in the hall, photos captured a poignant moment for the Duke of Sussex as he held his head in his hand, shielding his eyes, and looked down.

Wearing a suit decorated with medals, he is standing next to the Duchess of Sussex, who is looking down with a sombre expression on her face.

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William stood together with their wives Meghan and Kate as they put aside their bitter feud to pay their respects to their grandmother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kzDh_0hveM3yF00
As the late monarch's coffin was placed in the hall, photos captured a poignant moment for the Duke of Sussex (left with the Duchess of Sussex right) as he held his head in his hand, shielding his eyes, and looked down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPcBh_0hveM3yF00
The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is brought into Westminster Hall for her moving lying in state service today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vSbq_0hveM3yF00
Prince Harry and his brother Prince William stood together with their wives Meghan and Kate as they put aside their bitter feud to pay their respects to their grandmother

While the siblings walked side-by-side for the poignant 38-minute procession from Buckingham Palace, their spouses travelled in separate cars, with Meghan accompanied by the Countess of Wessex and Kate joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort.

During the service, the 'Fab Four' stood in formation facing the coffin on its purple-covered catafalque, which was flanked with a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the wide scarlet platform in the heart of Westminster Hall - the backdrop of some of the most famous moments in British history.

The Sussexes stood at the back of the group of royals, with Harry directly behind William and Meghan behind Kate. The touching moment is the first time the couples have been seen together since their surprise walkabout together at Windsor Castle on Saturday, and a rare show of togetherness.

The Queen's coffin entered Westminster Hall as the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty's Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, sang Psalm 139. When the Queen arrived, Charles, William and Anne saluted. Harry and Prince Andrew - barred from wearing military uniform - bowed their head instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fw0kn_0hveM3yF00
The touching moment is the first time the couples have been seen together since their surprise walkabout together at Windsor Castle on Saturday, and a rare show of togetherness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AY3fQ_0hveM3yF00
King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mhQk_0hveM3yF00
From 5pm mourners have been able to file past the coffin to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m891i_0hveM3yF00
An estimated 1million people expected to queue for up to 30 hours to see the late monarch before the state funeral on Monday. Members of the public are pictured queuing outside Westminster Hall today

The Archbishop of Canterbury then read the opening prayer, which the King led the royals in reciting. The family stood silently for the short service that the late monarch had put together with the Church of England before she died aged 96.

After the congregation was dismissed, cries of 'God save the King' could be heard as the King and the Queen Consort left Westminster Hall as Big Ben rang out at 3.30pm. Royal couples left the building side by side, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding hands and the Princess of Wales rubbing her husband's arm reassuringly.

From 5pm mourners have been able to file past the coffin to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch with an estimated 1million people expected to queue for up to 30 hours to see her before the state funeral on Monday.

Glittering with diamonds, the crown jewel of the ceremony

Sparkling with 3,000 precious jewels, the Imperial State Crown was one of the dazzling treasures laid on top of the Queen's coffin yesterday.

It contains some of the most famous jewels in the royal collection including the 317-carat Cullinan II diamond, the Stuart Sapphire and the Black Prince's Ruby.

Created in 1937, the crown is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies.

Also set in the top cross is St Edward's Sapphire, which is said to have been worn by St Edward the Confessor and was discovered in his tomb in 1163.

It was made for the coronation of the Queen's father, King George VI, and was worn by Her Majesty every year for the State Opening of Parliament.

Sitting next to the crown was a wreath of the Queen's favourite flowers. It included pine picked from her Balmoral estate and pittosporum, lavender and rosemary from her gardens at Windsor.

The wreath, which also included white roses and dahlias, also served as a touching tribute to her late husband. Dahlias can symbolise a lasting commitment between two people – perhaps a poignant reference to her 73-year marriage with Prince Philip.

Both the crown and the wreath sat atop the Royal Standard.

RELATED PEOPLE
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
WORLD
U.K.
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
U.K.
