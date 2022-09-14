LONDON (AP) — The funeral of the only monarch most Britons have known involves the biggest security operation London has ever seen. Mayor Sadiq Khan says Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is an “unprecedented” security challenge, with hundreds of thousands of people packing central London and a funeral guest list of 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other leaders from around the world. “It’s been decades since this many world leaders were in one place,” said Khan. “This is unprecedented ... in relation to the various things that we’re juggling.” “There could be bad people wanting to cause damage to individuals or to some of our world leaders,” Khan told The Associated Press. “So we are working incredibly hard — the police, the security services and many, many others — to make sure this state funeral is as successful as it can be.”

U.K. ・ 24 MINUTES AGO