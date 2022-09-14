Read full article on original website
2,000 guests are due to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey
World leaders and members of the public, including national health workers, are invited to pay tribute to the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch.
By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral
LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign. Here are some figures that have swirled around London and the rest of the United Kingdom in the aftermath of death on Sept. 8 at her summer retreat in Scotland of the only monarch most Britons have ever known. ___ — 2,000: Dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is huge security challenge
LONDON (AP) — The funeral of the only monarch most Britons have known involves the biggest security operation London has ever seen. Mayor Sadiq Khan says Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is an “unprecedented” security challenge, with hundreds of thousands of people packing central London and a funeral guest list of 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other leaders from around the world. “It’s been decades since this many world leaders were in one place,” said Khan. “This is unprecedented ... in relation to the various things that we’re juggling.” “There could be bad people wanting to cause damage to individuals or to some of our world leaders,” Khan told The Associated Press. “So we are working incredibly hard — the police, the security services and many, many others — to make sure this state funeral is as successful as it can be.”
The $17 billion estate that helps pay for the royal family – from Regent Street to the Windsor Estate
The Crown Estate includes more than 190,000 acres of land, property in prime parts of central London and many other assets.
