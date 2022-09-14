Read full article on original website
Deanna Styren
At the age of 84, Deanna Styren was called home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2022. Deanna Rae Dyer was born on August 16, 1938 to Lyle George Dyer and Annie Rose McLean Dyer in Great Falls, Montana. The family was complete when siblings Lyla and Gary were born.
ACLU filed brief challenging Montana abortion care law
HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed a brief in State District Court in Lewis and Clark County, challenging a Montana law that restricts access to abortion care in the state.
Missing man in Great Falls found safe
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls are looking for a 65-year-old man as there is concern for his safety. The Great Falls Police Department says Benjamin Bowers is reliant on medications and reportedly does not have any family locally. Bowers was dropped off at the Walmart on Smelter...
Fairfield Fall Cleanup Is Saturday, Sept. 17
Every year the Town of Fairfield has two dumpsters brought into town for spring and fall cleanup. This is the town’s third year holding a fall community cleanup day especially to help those people who cannot or do not have means to get their fall “cleanup” items to the dumpsters.
Free cat adoptions in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free cat adoptions Friday and Saturday. According to the Best Friends Animal Society, there is a growing shelter crisis across the country, so they're teaming up with networks around the nation to offer these free adoptions.
Calumet initiating start-up activities soon following planned shutdown
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a planned shutdown and maintenance work at Calumet Montana, start-up activities will be underway soon. Calumet says people may hear flaring and noises part of essential safety devices in operations, which are subject to strict environmental regulatory controls. “Calumet’s top priority is the safety of...
GFFR holding free car seat safety event
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Car seats and boosters help provide protection in case children get into a car accident, but according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are the leading cause of deaths for children ages 1-13. So, Great Falls Fire Rescue is holding a free child car seat safety event on Saturday, September 17.
Browning man accused of beating another man pleads guilty
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Browning man accused of beating another man in the head and causing serious injury pleaded guilty to an assault charge Friday, according to a prosecutor. Sentencing for Dale Ray Racine, 30, could include up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years...
