freightwaves.com
Class I railroads work to quickly resume operations
The U.S. operations of the Class I railroads are working to resume operations “immediately” now that a deal has been reached to avoid a strike by union members on Friday. Two of the largest labor unions — those representing locomotive engineers and train conductors — reached an eleventh-hour tentative agreement with the railroads. The agreement, announced early Thursday, averts a strike that could have begun as early as just after midnight Friday.
freightwaves.com
We haven’t completely dodged a ‘disastrous’ rail strike, rail workers say
Everyday Americans rejoiced Thursday morning when they learned a “disastrous” rail strike would be averted. President Joe Biden announced that rail companies and rail workers’ unions had come to a tentative agreement — avoiding a seemingly inevitable work stoppage that could have begun Friday at 12:01 a.m.
