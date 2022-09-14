Marian Freel Meyer, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse and loyal friend died on September 10, 2022. Marian was born January 5, 1932, at St James Hospital in Butte to Lee R. and Catherine (Walsh) Freel. The family grew with the birth of younger brothers, Raymond (1933) and James (1939). Growing up in Butte, Marian attended local schools and Butte Girls Central High School. During her youth, she loved skating and sledding, even competing in local speed skating contests. The family moved to Wallace, Idaho where she graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in 1949.

