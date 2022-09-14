Read full article on original website
Marian Freel Meyer
Marian Freel Meyer, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse and loyal friend died on September 10, 2022. Marian was born January 5, 1932, at St James Hospital in Butte to Lee R. and Catherine (Walsh) Freel. The family grew with the birth of younger brothers, Raymond (1933) and James (1939). Growing up in Butte, Marian attended local schools and Butte Girls Central High School. During her youth, she loved skating and sledding, even competing in local speed skating contests. The family moved to Wallace, Idaho where she graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in 1949.
The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch announces opening date
CRAIG, Mont. - The Applestem Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Craig is gearing up for the fall season and has announced their opening day for 2022. They are scheduled to open on Saturday, September 17 and will be open through October 30, 2022. According to their website, the corn...
Fairfield Fall Cleanup Is Saturday, Sept. 17
Every year the Town of Fairfield has two dumpsters brought into town for spring and fall cleanup. This is the town’s third year holding a fall community cleanup day especially to help those people who cannot or do not have means to get their fall “cleanup” items to the dumpsters.
Free cat adoptions in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free cat adoptions Friday and Saturday. According to the Best Friends Animal Society, there is a growing shelter crisis across the country, so they're teaming up with networks around the nation to offer these free adoptions.
Scapegoat Wilderness celebrates 50 years, highlights new land proposal
LINCOLN, Mont. - On September 16 and 17, the Scapegoat Wilderness is celebrating it's 50-year anniversary. The Scapegoat Wilderness was the first community-led wilderness initiative in the country. Residents of Lincoln, Montana are holding a family-friendly celebration to celebrate the Scapegoat Wilderness and highlight a new land management proposal. They...
'Retrovation" - O'Haire Motor Inn is embracing its retro roots
Owner Sandra Johnson is overseeing the building’s “retrovation" - a fancy way of saying renovation but with a unique twist.
Local WWII veteran participating in Honor Flight shares his story
BELT, Mont. - The Honor Flight Network works to celebrate America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation's memorials. On September 16, Jacob Gilbert Myllymaki and his granddaughter, Jenny, had the chance to participate in the Honor Flight and fly to Washington D.C. to see the World War Two memorial.
MAFB hosts 'Rise and Conquer' symposium for Airmen
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Malmstrom Air Force Base has been holding a bunch of events to let Airmen know they aren't alone. Recently, they held a Rise and Conquer Symposium where about 40 Airmen gathered together to focus on resiliency and taking care of themselves.
Great Falls planning board discusses code changes for casinos
The City of Great Falls Planning Board discussed an amendment that supporters say will increase the potential for development in the community.
Missing man in Great Falls found safe
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls are looking for a 65-year-old man as there is concern for his safety. The Great Falls Police Department says Benjamin Bowers is reliant on medications and reportedly does not have any family locally. Bowers was dropped off at the Walmart on Smelter...
Calumet initiating start-up activities soon following planned shutdown
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a planned shutdown and maintenance work at Calumet Montana, start-up activities will be underway soon. Calumet says people may hear flaring and noises part of essential safety devices in operations, which are subject to strict environmental regulatory controls. “Calumet’s top priority is the safety of...
Lewis and Clark County searching for answers to rural recycling problems
The transfer station is home to dozens of large, and small, bales of plastic collected between 2017 and 2022, weighing well over a combined 10,000 pounds.
Browning man accused of beating another man pleads guilty
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Browning man accused of beating another man in the head and causing serious injury pleaded guilty to an assault charge Friday, according to a prosecutor. Sentencing for Dale Ray Racine, 30, could include up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years...
