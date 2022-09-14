Read full article on original website
Velvet Negroni announces Bulli, shares new song “Sinker”
Velvet Negroni, the project of Minneapolis artist Jeremy Nutzman, has confirmed details of a new album. Bulli is due on January 13 via 4AD with today's announcement accompanied by new song "Sinker." Check that out below alongside a video directed by Casey Anderson. A press release describes Bulli as having...
Song You Need: Get lost in Odunsi (The Engine)’s “WTF! (Euphoria)”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Put a little bit of trust in Odunsi (The Engine), and he’s bound to lead you somewhere interesting. His last project, the effortlessly sexy EVERYTHING YOU HEARD IS TRUE, arrived in May 2020. Looking back at that time, it feels like the Nigerian multi-hyphenate has returned to a whole new world with an ever-growing appetite for international sounds. Odunsi’s new four-track EP DENIM is billed as a “preparatory cleanse” for his upcoming era. It’s a kinetic seven-minute exercise that shoots out in a dozen directions. Odunsi’s best at creating dreamlike worlds. Whether I’m in awe of the dramatic, orchestral interludes that function more like song intros or being pulled into the dimly lit rave of “N2P,” they all feel like fleeting fantasies.
Listen to Ab-Soul’s “Moonshooter”
Ab-Soul is back with more new music. The TDE rapper’ dropped new track "Moonshooter" overnight. It follows "Hollandaise," released earlier this year. As Pitchfork notes, press materials for the new song state that the new song arrives ahead of an upcoming album. The FADER has reached out for more information. Listen to "Moonshooter" below.
How John Rossiter improvised with the world to make Young Jesus’ Shepherd Head
The title track on Young Jesus’s new album, Shepherd Head, ends with a half-minute of a wheezing Irish flute in a call-and-response with a howling dog. Which in itself is nothing too strange for Young Jesus. Once described by bandleader John Rossiter as a “philosophy jam band,” the project has always been hyper-literary and experimental — even self-consciously so. Their 2018 LP, The Whole Thing Is Just There, was a post-rock jazz-fusion mini-epic inspired in part by mushrooms and trees that featured a song called “Saganism vs. Buddhism” and a 20-minute improvisation at its end. Their last album, Welcome to Conceptual Beach, had Rossiter detailing his “internal landscape” and picking apart his own philosophies over sympathetic art rock (“Every record needs a thesis, needs a crisis, or campaign / All my feelings need a reason, need a righteousness or blame / What if living wasn't of the mind?).
Song You Need: Dexter rages (softly) over a garage beat on “Vexed”
Dexter has a knack making her song titles direct and self-explanatory. "Pressure" was about leaving school and making it in the real world and followed debut EP I Do Love a Good Sandwich )named because, well...) This no-frills approach continues into Dexter's songwriting, which boasts a conversational tone reiniscent of peers such as Arlo Parks and Pinkpantheress.
Grimes fans are convinced she has had elf ear surgery after latest photo
Grimes has posted a new photo on social media that has led fans to believe she has undergone elf ear surgery.Last month, the artist had tweeted about wanting to get vampire teeth and elf ears, writing: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”In a second tweet, she then added: “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?”Posting on Twitter on...
Davido announces Are We African Yet? Festival
A new music festival from Davido called Are We African Yet? is on its way stateside. On November 18 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Davido will perform a headlining set with music from Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN, Focalistic, and Victony. Tickets go on sale September 23.
BLACKPINK get self-referential in their “Shut Down” video
BLACKPINK have shared the music video for "Shut Down," taken from new album Born Pink, the K-pop group's new album also released today. The video finds Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa in a white garage and also includes scenes referencing previous videos for past singles "Boombayah," "Whistle," and "Kill This Love."
Coco & Clair Clair announce new album Sexy, share “Cherub”
From Shirley Ellis to Kitty Pryde, hip-hop's history is full of young female MCs making funny, pop-oriented talk raps that find a significant audience. Coco & Clair Clair are decidedly no small part of that lineage – songs like "Pretty" and "Pop Star" (which was premiered at The FADER last year) have generated tens of millions of streams for the Atlanta duo and led to tours with Turnstile and a collab with Clairo.
Bladee confirms new album details, shares “Drain Story”
Bladee is set to release his second album of the year later this month. Spiderr is out on September 30 via Year 0001 and there's a new song to stream, too. Check out "Drain Story" above alongside an Ecco2k-directed video. Spiderr is the follow-up to the Drain Gang artist's The...
Clip drops debut EP Perception
New York rapper Clip has dropped her debut EP. Perception follows the undeniable banger "Fall Back" plus 8 additional tracks showcasing Clip's take-no-prisoners flow and ear for a subversive beat. Breakout single "Calvin K" didn't make the cut but you can't have everything. In a statement Clip said, "The songs...
The first trailer for Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is here
Talk of a Whitney Houston movie has been in the air ever since her tragic and untimley death in 2012. This December the long-awaited movie arrives and there's a trailer to stoke anticipation. The clip, which can be seen below, shows Naomi Ackie's Whitney across many iconic moments from her career, including her “I Will Always Love You” music video and her performance of the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl.
