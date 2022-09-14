There's a change in the light and in the air as we head into the second half of September. For fishermen, it means it’s time start thinking about the fall run. Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the forces that give rise to the fall run: a confluence of bait and seasonal migration, and what that could spell for anglers on the Cape and islands this year.

