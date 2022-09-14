Read full article on original website
Reverse Freedom Rides the original political power play
The migrants who were flown without their permission to Martha's Vineyard this week are not the first people to be transported out of state as part of a political power play. Black families were bussed to places like Hyannis in the 1960s because politicians then thought it would disrupt communities here.
'Stories through songs': Anaïs Mitchell on the pandemic, 'Hadestown' and Bonny Light Horseman
Anaïs Mitchell is a Vermont-based singer-songwriter and the Tony and Grammy award-winning creator of the Broadway musical "Hadestown." Musician Anaïs Mitchell is the rare singer-songwriter, maybe the only one, to compose a folk opera that went on to become a Tony award-winning Broadway show. "Hadestown" opened in 2019. Since then, Mitchell moved from Brooklyn back to her hometown in Vermont. She won a Grammy in 2021 for best American Roots performance.
With summer in the rear-view mirror, fishermen look ahead to the 'fall run'
There's a change in the light and in the air as we head into the second half of September. For fishermen, it means it’s time start thinking about the fall run. Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the forces that give rise to the fall run: a confluence of bait and seasonal migration, and what that could spell for anglers on the Cape and islands this year.
