ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Who's invited -- and who's not -- to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Hundreds of foreign royals and leaders are expected to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday -- one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. Also attending Britain's first state funeral for six decades will be the queen's family members, courtiers, public figures and UK politicians.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. One person died and nine people had minor injuries, Taiwan’s Emergency Operations Center said. The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicenter, which Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy