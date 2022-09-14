ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Queen’s funeral is bigger than 2012 Olympics, says transport bosses

By Thomas Godfrey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKRih_0hveHxhH00

TRANSPORT chiefs say they are facing a bigger challenge than the 2012 Olympics as more than a million mourners head to London to pay their respects to the Queen.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, warned of “unprecedented demand” during the Queen’s lying-in-state.

And Transport for London boss Andy Byford said the Underground faced the “biggest event and challenge”.

He added: “I think this is harder than the Olympics.

"With a sporting event, you know where and how many people are going.

"With an event like this, there are more unknowns.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VRKY_0hveHxhH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7bXz_0hveHxhH00

Network Rail pledged to run services “through the night” on selected routes and extra trains on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

But TfL warned some stations could be shut “at short notice” if crowds become too large, with advice saying “safety measures such as closures, non-stopping trains or changes to the way ­customers enter or exit a station may be necessary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1aDH_0hveHxhH00

Mourners have been urged to avoid Green Park Tube station, near Buckingham Palace, after crowds forced it to briefly close last weekend.

TfL said it would monitor hotspots “minute by minute”.

Elsewhere, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham expressed “serious concerns” over train operator Avanti’s promises for an extra eight services a day to the capital after it emerged tickets would only be released at short notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIcrO_0hveHxhH00
Mourners have been urged to avoid Green Park Tube station, near Buckingham Palace, after crowds forced it to briefly close last weekend Credit: AFP

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Sombre Clarence House aides watch the Queen's coffin drive past - hours after they were told changes in monarchy's staff structure could put jobs at risk

Clarence House employees appeared sombre when pictured waiting to see Her Majesty's coffin in the historic procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey today. Members of the Royal Family accompanied the Queen for her poignant final journey from her London home to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for the next five nights.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Transport For London#Buckingham Palace#The Rail Delivery Group#Green Park Tube#Tfl#Avanti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell

The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
U.K.
The US Sun

William and Kate can’t move on from rift until Harry and Meghan ‘acknowledge pain they’ve caused’, insider claims

PRINCE William and Kate Middleton cannot move on from their rift until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acknowledge the pain they caused, an insider claimed. The Prince and Princess of Wales feel that the Duke of Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview “crossed a line” and that "someone should acknowledge the motives behind it", the source added.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple sells out in stores following her death

Dubonet, a wine-based aperitif in Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple, is selling out fast as fans are using the beverage to pay tribute to the late monarch.The blends of wine, sold at different stores in the UK and Australia, is known as one of two major parts of the Queen’s go-to cocktail. The second part of it is gin.Over the weekend, sales for Dubonnet at Australia’s larger retailer went up by 465 per cent when compared to a typical seven-day week, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.During an interview with the publication, Tim Caroll, the director of buying...
DRINKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
749K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy