Luka Doncic on getting eliminated in Eurobasket: I let the whole country down, that's on me

Donatas Urbonas: Luka Doncic: “Today I played terribly. I let my team and the whole country down. That’s on me.”

Source: Twitter @Urbodo

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Luka Doncic: I played terribly. I let my team down. I let my country down sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 5:22 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇸🇮 Despite being notably hurt, Luka Doncic puts all the blame on his shoulders 🗣️

#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/573fk8Fyjm – 5:22 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka, after getting knocked to the floor today: “I received an injection in the third quarter. I been dealing with a lot this EuroBasket, but that’s not the reason. Today I played terrible. I let my team down, I let the whole country who was supporting us down, and that’s on me.” – 5:17 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic didn’t accept any excuse, but still had to receive an injection to continue play

eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 5:14 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Luka Doncic furious with refs right after loss to Poland at Eurobasket sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 5:13 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic: “I played terribly. I let my team down. I let the whole country that was supporting us down”

pic.twitter.com/06Nkoh8R2o – 5:06 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic didn’t run away from the responsibility after a disappointing ending for Slovenia in the EuroBasket 2022.

Despite being in notable pain, he put all critique on himself 🗣️

basketnews.com/news-177986-lu… – 5:04 PM

Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo

Luka Doncic: “Today I played terribly. I let my team and the whole country down. That’s on me.” – 5:01 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic had to walk past 🇵🇱 Poland fans twice 😬

#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/53ufqUsgcl – 4:47 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

The big three of Giannis, Luka, and Jokic are all gone before the semifinal round.

Poland delivers the upset of the tournament with a stunning display on the court 🔥

basketnews.com/news-177987-lu… – 4:31 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

No Giannis, no Jokic and now no Luka in EuroBasket’s final four. Poland’s win over Slovenia continues a flurry of upsets over superstar-led squads. – 4:31 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

The bad news is Luka and Slovenia get knocked out of EuroBasket by Poland in a huge upset (after a crazy finish). The good news is it’s an extra four or five days of rest for Doncic. Mavs open training camp in two weeks. – 4:28 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

This so eagerly anticipated @EuroBasket starring Giannis, Jokic and Luka will somehow feature none of the three NBA titans in the semifinals.

Spain v hosts Germany and France v upstarts Poland are your Final Four matchups.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:28 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

MATEUSZ PONITKA AND POLAND MAKE HISTORY

AFTER GIANNIS AND JOKIC, LUKA IS OUT pic.twitter.com/VLvtKM1LnK – 4:28 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

The #EuroBasket semi-finals won’t have 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic, 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo and 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic 🤯 pic.twitter.com/osKP26PEMI – 4:27 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

2:36 left. Slovenia down 6. Luka has fouled out. Pretty dire straits for Slovenia – 4:18 PM

Mark Woods @markbritball

Luka Doncic fouls out with 3:02 left with 14p, 11r and 6a and slams a water bottle to the floor.

Momentum now with Poland who lead Slovenia 84-76 – 4:17 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic has fouled out with 3 minutes left and -6 deficit against 🇵🇱 Poland 😱

#EuroBasket – 4:16 PM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

Luka Doncic is OUT of the game with five fouls.

Poland up four points on Slovenia with three minutes to go. – 4:15 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Mateusz Ponitka makes an NBA-caliber game against future NBA MVP, Luka Doncic. This 5-star performance deserves all the flowers. Pure leadership on the floor.

#KoszKadra #SLOPOL #EuroBasket – 4:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

After trailing by 19 at the half, Slovenia has come back to take a 71-67 lead over Poland with 7:18 to play in the fourth quarter in the EuroBasket quarterfinals. Luka Doncic has 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Slovenia. – 4:03 PM

GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge

Mateusz Ponitka registered a triple-double vs Luka Doncic & Slovenia. Ponitka has 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists already. #SLOPOL #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/PSJGY429xh – 4:01 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Doncic has had his moments during this incredible comeback, but really the is about the role players especially Blazic and Cancar – 4:00 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

64-63 lead for Poland at the end of the third

Triple-double watch 👇

Doncic 14-9-7

Ponitka 16-11-9 pic.twitter.com/OHUCktYvZx – 3:55 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic during shootaround vs Luka Doncic when the game begins 😅

#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/AkzJQXFweS – 3:52 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇸🇮 Slovenia have RESPONDED 💪

Luka Doncic & CO are now only down by 1 against 🇵🇱 Poland with a 21-3 run in the 3rd quarter 😲

#EuroBasket – 3:50 PM

Mark Woods @markbritball

21-2 start to the 3rd and Slovenia now just down 61-60 late in the quarter.

Doncic the instigator, Cancar the beneficiary. Poland sucker punched. – 3:49 PM

GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge

What an amazing show by Slovenia in the 3rd quarter. 21-3 in less than 8 minutes by Luka Doncic and his friend. Another great game in this #EuroBasket. #SLOPOL – 3:48 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Things are NOT looking good for 🇸🇮 Slovenia: Luka Doncic leaves holding his lower-back while Slovenia are 19 down after the first half 😱

#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/uUWnvVDsh6 – 3:20 PM

Mark Woods @markbritball

Poland dominating Slovenia, up 58-39 at halftime in Berlin and it could have been worse for the defending champs.

Poles 9/19 from 3, Slovenes 5/16.

Doncic has just 9 points on 3/9 shooting and has spent more time moaning to the refs than playing defence. – 3:19 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Almost perfect 1st half by Poland over Slovenia. They lead 58-39.

Mateusz Ponitka does it all: 16 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts, 6-11 FG.

Vlatko Cancar is the best player of Slovenia w/ 14pts. Luka Doncic had 6pts.

#KoszKadra #SLOPOL #EuroBasket – 3:17 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

With Luka fighting hand, wrist and back aches, Slovenia is getting routed, 58-36, moments before halftime. – 3:17 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

While Doncic complains to the referees, the Poles score and increase the difference. 34-55 with 1:02 remaining in the 2nd quarter #SLOPOL #EuroBasket – 3:13 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

48-31 lead for POLAND

Doncic stepping back on the court pic.twitter.com/ZkHcxGCsfr – 3:10 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇵🇱 Poland are 44-29 up against Luka Doncic and Slovenia 🇸🇮😱

We repeat in case you’re in shock:

🇵🇱 Poland are 44-29 up against Luka Doncic and Slovenia 🇸🇮😱

#EuroBasket – 3:04 PM

Mark Woods @markbritball

Poland have gone 43-29 up on Slovenia in the 2nd quarter of the last EuroBasket 1/4-final and Luka looks weirdly gassed.

Champs shooting 36% on 3s and conceding 6 turnovers already – 3:01 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

41-29 LEAD FOR POLAND

Is Luka in danger? pic.twitter.com/zDCqb3fJVu – 2:59 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Poland’s fighting spirit is difference maker so far. They have clear direction on both ends. Slovenia expects everything from Doncic, really predictable way. #SLOPOL #EuroBasket – 2:59 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka was shaking and holding his left hand/wrist early in the second quarter. He’s been fighting right wrist trouble throughout this tournament. – 2:52 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Poland plays a nearly perfect 1st qtr and leads Slovenia 29-26. Just 5 pts for Doncic (2-4 FG). Poland doubling him and forcing Slovenia to have someone else beat them. Slovenia shooting 10-17 FG 4-8 3pt. But Poland 11-19 FG – 2:50 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka and Slovenia down 29-26 to a pesky Polish team. Defense is a bit suspect for Slovenia thus far. – 2:50 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Hurry up and finish your lunch!!! Luka Doncic and Slovenia will be playing Poland today at 1:20 p.m. in the EuroBasket quarterfinals. The game will be televised on ESPN+. You and I know you know who is going to put on another spectacular show. @Dallas Mavericks #Mavs @NBA – 1:43 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Story: 15 NBA executives voted for the top players under 25 they’d build around. Luka Doncic was the clear top choice. Evan Mobley and Anthony Edwards moved up, while Trae Young, LaMelo Ball and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fell since our last @Jorge Sierra poll. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-poll… – 10:34 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Michal Sokolowski on facing Doncic: “We have to sacrifice like in the Round of 16″

eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 9:05 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇮🇹 Gianmarco Pozzecco once again praised Nicolo Melli and this time he compared him to 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic, 🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo and 🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic in this #EuroBasket 👀 pic.twitter.com/ssZqrC5P6s – 8:19 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Gianmarco Pozzecco praises Nicollo Melli once again

This time the Italian coach compared his player to the 3 European NBA superstars in Jokic, Doncic, and Antetokounmpo 😅

basketnews.com/news-177959-gi… – 8:02 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New @Bill Simmons Podcast with @J. Kyle Mann and @ChrisRyan77 remembering our friend Jonathan Tjarks. Told a ton of stories about Jon and then we re-drafted his favorite NBA draft: 2018, the year his Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic. open.spotify.com/episode/0xawBY… – 1:21 AM

Emiliano Carchia: Luka Doncic was very nervous after loss to Poland at Eurobasket quarterfinals. Don’t know what he said to refs but it did not look something good pic.twitter.com/UZorXqvQbG -via Twitter @Carchia / September 14, 2022

Jorge Sierra: Monumental upset at the Eurobasket: Poland beats Luka Doncic’s Slovenia and qualifies for the semifinals for the first time since 1971. Doncic, Giannis, Jokic OUT. Rudy Gobert the only All-Star remaining. -via Twitter @hoopshype / September 14, 2022

Donatas Urbonas: Luka Doncic returns to the court at the end of the warm-up. Luka is limping significantly. Doesn’t look good for Slovenia. They’re down by 19. -via Twitter @Urbodo / September 14, 2022