Harrison County, WV

WDTV

String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
Harrison County, WV
Salem, WV
Harrison County, WV
Salem, WV
WDTV

Crews battle fire at Clarksburg home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews battled a fire Friday morning at a home in Clarksburg. Firefighters were called to the home on Monroe Ave. around 7:40 a.m. where they found a fire inside. Officials on scene told 5 News it appears the fire started in the living room and much...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon. Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening. The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building. About half the building...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTAP

The lawyer of a local murder suspect requests co-council

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of murder was back in court this Friday. The suspect’s lawyer Morgan Leach asked Judge Wharton for a co-council to be added to his team to help with the hefty workload. Wharton agreed to the request under the condition that Leach...
PARKERSBURG, WV
#W Va#United Hospital Center
The Recorddelta

Local bed and breakfast damaged by fire

BUCKHANNON — The Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern, located at 236 Haynes Drive, caught fire on Thursday, September 15. Local fire departments were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:17 p.m. Additional fire departments from surrounding counties also responded. Buckhannon Fire Department Chief J.B. Kimble confirmed that the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTAP

Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A three vehicle accident occurred this evening on Seventh Street. A little after four this evening three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street. One vehicle was able to drive away, while the other two were towed. No injuries were reported. Parkersburg police, Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
WDTV

POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing charges after a marijuana growing operation, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered at a Marion County, police said. Court documents show 28-year-old Arial Stanley is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Officers performed a “knock and talk” at the home...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
ELKINS, WV
WTRF

Motorists pleased with new stop sign onto 16th Street

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of you may have already noticed, but a new stop sign is now up that aims to make the 16th Street onramp safer. Motorists know that it can be difficult to see traffic coming from I-70 west at this onramp, but the stop sign will allow them to take their time before venturing forward. The sign should also improve safety for motorists from I-70 west who are passing the onramp.
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Twins arrested in Elkins on slew of active warrants out of Flordia

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Twin brothers, each with a number of active warrants out of Florida, were arrested in Elkins on Wednesday. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tip received by Cpl. S.D. Kyle indicated that Keith Keene was staying at a residence off Central Street in Elkins, and that he was believed to have active warrants out of Florida.
ELKINS, WV
WTAP

Rollover crash on Rosemar Road

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car rolled over this morning on Rosemar Road. The call came in around 9 AM for a single vehicle that rolled over in front of the Rosemar United Methodist Church. There was one occupant from the vehicle that was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center...
PARKERSBURG, WV

