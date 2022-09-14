Read full article on original website
Fairmont couple charged after troopers find ‘large amount’ of heroin while executing arrest warrant
A Fairmont couple is facing charges after West Virginia State Police say they went to their camper to execute an arrest warrant and ended up finding a "large amount" of heroin, bags of methamphetamine and marijuana.
WDTV
String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
wtae.com
Animal cruelty investigation underway after cow is shot in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a cow was shot in North Union Township, Fayette County. State police said an unknown person shot a cow from their vehicle on Rankin Airshaft Road sometime around 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. As of Friday morning, no arrests...
Mon County Sheriff’s Office investigating porch piracy
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of package thefts that it said have occurred throughout the county.
WDTV
Crews battle fire at Clarksburg home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews battled a fire Friday morning at a home in Clarksburg. Firefighters were called to the home on Monroe Ave. around 7:40 a.m. where they found a fire inside. Officials on scene told 5 News it appears the fire started in the living room and much...
WDTV
Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon. Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening. The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building. About half the building...
WTAP
The lawyer of a local murder suspect requests co-council
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of murder was back in court this Friday. The suspect’s lawyer Morgan Leach asked Judge Wharton for a co-council to be added to his team to help with the hefty workload. Wharton agreed to the request under the condition that Leach...
WDTV
West Union woman was drunk while driving child to school, authorities say
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union woman was arrested after driving her child to school while she was drunk, authorities said. Court documents show the 42-year-old was charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury. Deputies wrote in a criminal complaint that the woman was seen by the...
Ohio County police officer still on duty after appearing in court for multiple misdemeanors
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bethlehem Police Officer Rusty Jewell was arraigned Wednesday in front of Magistrate Patricia Murphy. He was served a summons, which means he appeared in court by his own accord. Jewell was formally charged with three misdemeanors: duty upon striking a fixture upon a highway, driving too fast for road conditions […]
The Recorddelta
Local bed and breakfast damaged by fire
BUCKHANNON — The Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern, located at 236 Haynes Drive, caught fire on Thursday, September 15. Local fire departments were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:17 p.m. Additional fire departments from surrounding counties also responded. Buckhannon Fire Department Chief J.B. Kimble confirmed that the...
WTAP
Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A three vehicle accident occurred this evening on Seventh Street. A little after four this evening three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street. One vehicle was able to drive away, while the other two were towed. No injuries were reported. Parkersburg police, Parkersburg...
Man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute in Upshur County
A Randolph County man has admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it in Upshur County.
WDTV
POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing charges after a marijuana growing operation, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered at a Marion County, police said. Court documents show 28-year-old Arial Stanley is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Officers performed a “knock and talk” at the home...
Metro News
Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida
ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
WTRF
Motorists pleased with new stop sign onto 16th Street
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of you may have already noticed, but a new stop sign is now up that aims to make the 16th Street onramp safer. Motorists know that it can be difficult to see traffic coming from I-70 west at this onramp, but the stop sign will allow them to take their time before venturing forward. The sign should also improve safety for motorists from I-70 west who are passing the onramp.
Twins arrested in Elkins on slew of active warrants out of Flordia
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Twin brothers, each with a number of active warrants out of Florida, were arrested in Elkins on Wednesday. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tip received by Cpl. S.D. Kyle indicated that Keith Keene was staying at a residence off Central Street in Elkins, and that he was believed to have active warrants out of Florida.
WTAP
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car rolled over this morning on Rosemar Road. The call came in around 9 AM for a single vehicle that rolled over in front of the Rosemar United Methodist Church. There was one occupant from the vehicle that was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center...
Part of Route 250 in Marion County closed next week
Part of US Route 250 will be closed next week for the installation of drainage structures and drainage pipes for the rockfall protection project, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
Rivesville man faces drug charges after Goshen Road accident
Law enforcement arrested a Rivesville man involved in a single-vehicle accident on Goshen Road over the weekend after allegedly finding drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle and belongings. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
