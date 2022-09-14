ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

buffalonynews.net

Michigan Governor wants nuclear power plant to reopen

LANSING, Michigan: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in order to save jobs and help curb climate change, she wants the 805-megawatt Palisades nuclear power plant to reopen. However, the owner of the plant, Holtec International, said there are many hurdles that must be faced to save it. The process for...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan's unpaid, overworked caregivers reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn’t have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother’s age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close

Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Whitmer appoints temporary executive director to marijuana agency

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday appointed Brian Hanna to take the reigns of the three-year-old Cannabis Regulatory Agency tasked with overseeing Michigan's legalized medical and recreational marijuana markets. Hanna — who worked at the agency for four and a half years as manager of field operation, investigations and inspections —...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The $104.6 million is among $1.5 billion in transportation […]
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eastern Progress

Racist term removed from places on federal lands, including 32 in Michigan

Nearly 650 geographic features on federal land were officially renamed on Sept. 8, 2022, the final step in removing a derogatory and sexist slur from federal lands. | U.S Geological Survey. Thirty-two lakes, streams and other federal geographic areas in Michigan have been formally renamed, after the U.S. Department of...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color

FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Michigan Families to Receive Extra SNAP Benefits During September

About 700,000 Michigan families who depend on the SNAP food program will be receiving an extra payment during the month of September. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a program that helps Michigan families who qualify buy groceries and other necessities. About 1.3 people from 700,000 households benefit from the program.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan

Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI

