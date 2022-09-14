Recapping the 2022 primaries: The environment got better for Dems — but voters still have concerns

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump warns MAGA political opponents of 'the sleeping giant that they have awoken' in belligerent speech at Ohio rally, video shows
During a speech at a rally for Senate candidate JD Vance in Ohio, Donald Trump issued a veiled threat to "thugs and tyrants" who oppose him.
Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots
PHOENIX (AP) — Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain’s famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator. McCain’s allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona Republican Party. Censure proponents were ousted or diminished, and McCain went on to defeat his far-right challenger in a blowout during the 2016 primary. Less than a decade later, the right wing forces that McCain marginalized within the Arizona GOP are now in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump. “We drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine,” Kari Lake, making a dramatic stabbing gesture, said in a speech days after she won the Republican primary for governor in early August.
Self-serving Republicans are endorsing MAGA extremists
This summer the political environment improved for Democrats. Congress passed three significant pieces of legislation. The CHIPS and Science Act provided funds for the research and development of semi-conductors in the United States. The PACT Act expanded health care and benefits for veterans of the armed services who have been exposed to toxic substances. The Inflation Reduction Act reduced the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and provided substantial resources to address the urgent challenges of climate change.
Trump's Fumbling Rally For J.D. Vance Clashed With Big Ohio State Football Game
The men clearly have a thing or two to learn about Ohio.
Comments / 0