Deathverse: Let It Die preview – a must-play battle royale brawler

I’m hiding in a bush, fearing for my life.

Moments earlier, I was fighting off a giant mutated rat before I was assaulted from behind. A figure wearing a kitchen apron and a paper bag on their head, with the player name “Uncle Death,” had taken to swinging their comically-shaped katana in my general direction. The first few swipes missed, but one connected and drained me of some Voltage (essentially, health).

I tried to counterattack, but Uncle Death threw up their shield and started spacing around me. Realizing I was clearly outmatched, I did what any sensible warrior would — ran like a coward. I dipped and dived around rubble before finally finding a bush to crouch down in. Now I’m here. In a bush.

Uncle Death runs right past me, and I let out my breath, believing I am finally safe. And that’s when Hunter Q turns up and my screen fades to black. From cowering behind shrubbery to spectating the other players via death cam, regretting my decisions.

This is how a typical game of Deathverse: Let It Die went for me during the few hours I got to play it. Deathverse is a unique type of battle royale game — a melee combat focus, plenty of arenas to dance around in, and each encounter has a distinct “Soulslike” feel to it. Not terribly surprising, based on its lineage.

Deathverse is the spiritual sequel to Let It Die, which released back in 2016. Billed as a survival action game, Let It Die had players trying to climb the Tower of Barbs, a desolate and decrepit ruin, all while engaging in a series of Dark Souls-inspired fights. On its face, this sounds pretty bland — but that couldn’t be further from the truth, as Let It Die had some of the most sauce in any Soulslike experience I’ve ever seen.

Players could activate a radio, playing licensed music from genuine rock and metal bands the world over. Personal favorites included Survive Said the Prophet’s “Let It Die” and Flip’s “Let It Die -K & Q-”, but KIBA of AKIBA’s “Let It Die” track also holds a special place in my heart. If you couldn’t tell, all bands had to use the phrase “Let It Die” in their songs.

In addition, players had a base of their own to customize, renovate and improve, while also defending their turf from enemy players who invaded them. There was a large cast of colorful characters, including Uncle Death, a skateboarding reaper who guides you on your journey; Meijin, a “pro” gamer who gives you tips on progressing; and Kommodores Suzuki and Kawasaki, shopkeepers with… let’s say eclectic tastes in fashion.

If anything in the past three paragraphs got you even slightly interested in Let It Die, then Deathverse will be right up your alley. It’s labeled as a spiritual successor because while Let It Die was a survival action game with MMO elements, Deathverse is a battle royale brawler through and through.

While Deathverse does lack the complete base customization and defense features of the original, players will still be able to customize their avatar, their waiting room and more. Everything from costumes for your character to wallpapering your room is available to mess around with.

There are several weapon types for you to choose from when equipping your avatar as well. Katanas are quick and deadly, but lack good shield-breaking options, while Arms excel at punching right through shields. Machetes are all-around balanced, with a decent ranged option to boot, while Buzzsaws allow players to do unique actions, such as using the Buzzsaw as a skateboard and gaining increased mobility for a short period of time.

Matches have 16 players spawning in on one of seven interconnected islands. The goal is to kill players and be the last player standing, of course, but there are some unique differences to Deathverse than something you’d find in, say, Fortnite. First, there are very, very few ranged options. This is a melee brawling game through and through, so learning your limits and counters are important. Fighting game enthusiasts, this is in your lane.

Next, this is a PvPvE style game — you are expected to kill smaller, weaker NPCs to gain GP, or Good Points, which convert into passive bonuses the more you accrue. You can also find Shrooms of different varieties scattered around the battlefield, which confer Voltage (again, your health) as well as minor passive benefits.

Finally, you can find additional skills on the island, such as a cloaking device or a skill that turns you temporarily into a bush. These vary in power and usefulness, but I’ve personally had great success with the anti-shield bomb, especially with weapons that have trouble breaking shields. The bush? Not so much luck.

I mentioned in my opening paragraphs that what eventually did me in was a Hunter. Hunters are NPCs that are released after a set period of time and perform unique actions to change the dynamic of the match entirely. Hunter Q, for example, will chase down anyone in its sights and murder them very quickly, while Hunter G will lay traps that, if not passed to another player, will result in your death should you step on one.

The most interesting, however, is Hunter M, who turns whichever player kills him into a Hunter themselves, granting them an incredible amount of power. Naturally, Hunter M turned this specific match into a massive brawl with everyone trying to secure the power-up before everyone else.

Matches are approximately 15-to-20 minutes in length, which is a fantastic time period for a battle royale game. As the match winds down, players are corralled into a single building, which then evolves into a multi-level combat arena — it’s like being transported to a completely different world.

The balance of the game felt fine, but the skill difference between a developer who has been testing their game for months versus a random know-nothing journalist waving his tiny machete around for the first time was massive. Curse you, Uncle Death. This is definitely a game that rewards learning the ins and outs of combat and gaining proficiency with specific loadouts.

Deathverse has its sights set on competitive play as well. I know that when people hear the word “esports” they tend to tune out, but let me assure you that is not the case here. SUPERTRICK and GungHo have outlined that there will be crossover events, a Ranked Ladder, and a Room Mode, which allows players to invite only their friends for some fun. Seasons will feature Season Passes as well, with notable unlocks and skins should you purchase the paid Pass.

Speaking of, as a free-to-play game, Deathverse will feature microtransactions. Nothing in the game is pay-to-win from what I could tell — Death Metals (the currency bought with real money) can be spent purely on cosmetics and boosters, but nothing that grants any sort of actual in-game benefit. Unless running around the map as the mascot of edible soap counts as a benefit.

Ultimately, the short playtest and introduction into the world of Deathverse left me hungry for more. Combat is fast enough to be exciting, and varied enough to have me going “ooh” whenever someone killed me in a funny or incredible manner. The environments (and environmental traps) are beautiful and visually striking, and the game performed well on my average computer.

A vibrant cast of characters, a wonderful soundtrack composed by Akira Yamaoka, and a challenging but rewarding style of battle royale gameplay kept me thinking about this game long after the playtest ended. You can join the Death Jamboree for free when Deathverse: Let It Die launches on September 28 for PS4 and PS5″ for PS4 and PS5, and it will launch October 5 for PC. Just watch out for Uncle Death and don’t put too much faith in the bushes.

Written by Junior Miyai on behalf of GLHF.