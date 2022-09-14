Read full article on original website
Two pedestrians transported to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' after being struck by vehicle near U of M campus
MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening near the University of Minnesota campus. Minneapolis Police say just before 6:30 p.m., a motorist turned from University Avenue Southeast onto 27th Avenue Southeast and struck two pedestrians -- a man and a woman, both believed to be in their 70s. The two pedestrians were transported to a nearby hospital with "life-threatening injuries," according to authorities.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Drunk Driving Suspected In Car-Semi Accident Friday Morning
(KNSI) – Story initially posted at 2:13 p.m. on Friday, September 16th. The Saint Cloud Police Department says in an update that a car-semi crash early Friday morning was most likely caused by drunk driving. Investigators say a 37-year-old man from St. Cloud was traveling south on County Road...
Investigation after 30 vehicles found burning in St. Paul
Officials are investigating a fire in St. Paul that saw 30 vehicles damaged. The St. Paul Fire Department said it was called to the fire early Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. They arrived to find around 30 vehicles already alight, with crews eventually able to get...
fox9.com
Driver in crash that killed woman on I-94 ramp in Minneapolis facing charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The driver in a deadly crash that killed a 21-year-old woman near the Interstate 94 ramp in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, of St. Paul, was arrested after the crash that killed Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins...
Southern Minnesota News
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Scenic Byway
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the Scenic Byway Thursday afternoon. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash about four miles west of Belle Plain at 4:23 p.m. Michael Dickey, 52, of Bloomington, was westbound on the Scenic Byway when he lost control of his...
Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash
A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
fox9.com
6 people left injured from 2 overnight shootings in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple people were injured in two shootings early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis. Minneapolis police said the shootings happened just minutes apart from each other. The first shooting occurred around 2:33 a.m. after officers heard automatic gunfire near the 400 block of Hennepin Ave S.
Man injured in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- After two shootings in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, one person was injured in another shooting in the afternoon.Police say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nicollet Avenue around 1 p.m. A man in his early 40s suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a hospital.Officials believe that a lone shooter fired their weapon. They have not made any arrests.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis woman killed by vehicle exiting freeway
(Minneapolis MN-) A Minneapolis woman is dead after being struck by an SUV Wednesday morning. The state patrol says 21-year-old Alexandra Perkins was walking on Broadway Avenue and as she crossed the exit ramp from I-94, she was hit by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Tiwan Puller of St. Paul. Puller had exited the freeway, and after hitting Perkins, went back onto the entrance ramp and continued southbound on I-94.
fox9.com
Deputy shot at during police chase that closed I-94 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis was shut down early Thursday morning as law enforcement searched for suspects who shot at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy. A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) camera shows a pursuit involving police on I-94 East heading toward downtown Minneapolis...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
Alcohol a potential factor in head on collision between car and semi in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Officers in St. Cloud say alcohol may have been a factor in a car crash early Friday morning.Police responded to the crash at County Road 74 and 23rd Street South at approximately 6:16 a.m.A passenger car driven by a 37-year-old was traveling south on County Road 74 when he turned suddenly into the northbound lane of traffic. A semi-truck, driven by a 56-year-old man, swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but crashed head-on with the car.The fire department had to extricate the 37-year-old man from his car before he was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the car and are waiting for lab results to make a charging decision.The driver of the semi was not injured.
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Fridley on Wednesday evening.According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 8:45 p.m. to find a man outside with a gunshot wound. Authorities say his condition is unknown, and no one has been taken into custody.The shooting is under investigation.
KAAL-TV
2 sustain life-threatening injuries in Hwy 52 motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) – A motorcycle crash in Goodhue County on Monday sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 7:36 p.m. on Monday, a 1996 Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it lost control and stopped in the median near County 1 Blvd in Leon Township, Goodhue County.
fox9.com
Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Vehicle Shooting Leads to Temporary Lockdown of Nearby Schools
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles that momentarily led to lockdowns at two schools. Police responded to the shooting at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue. According to police, one car pulled up to another and fired a shot before...
Man arrested after person found dead at home in Ogilvie
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a person found at a home in Ogilvie, Minnesota. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office says it was called to conduct a welfare check at a single-family home Tuesday afternoon, and found a person "deceased of obvious homicidal violence." A...
