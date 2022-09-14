Read full article on original website
New medical office building will add more services to Hartselle Health Park
HARTSELLE, Ala. – Construction is set to begin soon on a new medical office building at Hartselle Health Park. The facility will be located on the east side of U.S. Highway 31 across from the Health Park’s Physician Specialty and Primary Care & Pediatrics clinics. The building will be home to multiple outpatient physician clinics including primary care and several specialists. “Hartselle Health Park has been well received by the community and we are grateful for that,” said Lisa Courtney, VP physician services at Cullman Regional. “We’re excited to build on what Hartselle Health Park already offers because we know that local access to healthcare is important.” Hartselle Health Park officially opened in January of this year, but some of the services including the Physician Specialty Clinic opened earlier in 2021. Currently the Health Park offers imaging services, an urgent care clinic and two multi-physician offices. A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project visit www.HartselleHealthPark.com. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
