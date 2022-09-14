ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

The Cullman Tribune

New medical office building will add more services to Hartselle Health Park

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Construction is set to begin soon on a new medical office building at Hartselle Health Park. The facility will be located on the east side of U.S. Highway 31 across from the Health Park’s Physician Specialty and Primary Care & Pediatrics clinics. The building will be home to multiple outpatient physician clinics including primary care and several specialists. “Hartselle Health Park has been well received by the community and we are grateful for that,” said Lisa Courtney, VP physician services at Cullman Regional. “We’re excited to build on what Hartselle Health Park already offers because we know that local access to healthcare is important.” Hartselle Health Park officially opened in January of this year, but some of the services including the Physician Specialty Clinic opened earlier in 2021. Currently the Health Park offers imaging services, an urgent care clinic and two multi-physician offices. A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project visit www.HartselleHealthPark.com. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Intersection of Plummer, Johns roads closed for two weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Plummer Road and Johns Road will be closed for two weeks starting Sept. 19. According to the City of Huntsville, when the intersection is reopened, Johns Road will be a stop condition with through movement on Plummer Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics

Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

New UAH president picked

Dr. Charles L. “Chuck” Karr has been named president of The University of Alabama in Huntsville. The decision was made Friday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees. Karr had been serving as the interim president. He replaced Darren Dawson, who retired in November 2021. Here’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Hispanic Heritage Month: A diverse community grows in North Alabama

The Hispanic community in Alabama has been growing steadily and quickly over the last decade. “North Alabama is changing, and it is changing fast,” Briseida Ruelas with the Hispanic/Latino Advisory Council said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau report from 2020, 5.3% of people identify as Hispanic in Alabama....
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

North Alabama parents turn to secondhand shopping as inflation rises

Secondhand shopping is booming. Rising inflation has led to an increase in the cost of clothing, and some parents are now shifting gears to make ends meet. "I have a 4-and-a-half-year-old and an almost-2-year-old," said mom Larkin Plaks. The cost of buying clothing for two kids adds up fast. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville restaurant fights inflation and supply chain issues

The restaurant industry is slammed with rising costs and supply chain hold-ups. Customers may be seeing the impacts on their menus, but many say they understand why. "Food prices are going up," said Madison County native Chris Carter. "I'm sure there's a lot of cost issues there. They have to charge more for that."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash

An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County. ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

