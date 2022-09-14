Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez injured, could be out until September 2023
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez revealed that he fought Gennadiy Golovkin with an injured left wrist and that he could be out of action until September 2023. The injury didn’t prevent Canelo from defeating a very, very old-looking Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO)s by a 12 round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Spence: 'He Hasn't Fought Athletic, Crafty, Fast-Twitch [Fighters]'
Errol Spence Jr. may have a legitimate claim to being the best welterweight in the world, but for Keith Thurman, the Texan is sorely unproven in a few regards. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Spence, Thurman said in a recent interview, has never fought a fighter with the combination of intelligence...
Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
Chuck Liddell predicts Anderson Silva knocks out Jake Paul: 'Good luck to Jake'
Chuck Liddell doesn’t see things ending well for Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match. The YouTube star returns to the ring on Oct. 29, as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in what’s easily his toughest test to date. The two are set to compete in Phoenix in an eight-round bout at a catchweight of 187-pounds.
Anthony Joshua accepts Tyson Fury fight because he ‘feels this is the only chance he’ll get’ to face Brit rival
ANTHONY JOSHUA accepted Tyson Fury's fight offer against the odds in fear he would not get the opportunity again. AJ has conceded to a 60/40 split in favour of Fury in return of a WBC title shot on December 3 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Joshua does so coming off consecutive...
mmanews.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights
The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will finally take place tonight, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight on Sep. 17. The...
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz leaks new footage showing UFC 279’s backstage altercation
Nate Diaz has released new footage showing water bottles thrown at UFC 279’s infamous pre-fight press conference melee. The video snippet is part of Diaz’s vlog series leading up to his main event showcase at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In case you were trapped under a rock...
Super Heavyweight Fighter Wins Bout By TKO Without Ever Landing A Strike
There was a bizarre fight between two super heavyweight fighters in Romania this week. The world of MMA is filled with interesting characters and sometimes even more interesting matchups. When the UFC was first created the fighters involved differed in size, skill, backgrounds, and pretty much everything else. The unpredictability of those crazy matchups in the early days is what drew many fans to the new sport. Over the years weight classes, regulations, rules, and more have brought the sport from the wild, no-rules format to the organized mixed martial arts that we know today. The UFC, Bellator, PFL, and more notable organizations all seem to fit into a mold, however, there are still some promotions out there that are a bit unconventional.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Realized in 'First Round' That Knocking Golovkin Out Would Be Tough
At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) retained the IBF, WBA, WBO, WBA super middleweight titles when he outboxed Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of their trilogy fight for a twelve round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113...
