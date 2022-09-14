ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canelo Alvarez injured, could be out until September 2023

By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez revealed that he fought Gennadiy Golovkin with an injured left wrist and that he could be out of action until September 2023. The injury didn’t prevent Canelo from defeating a very, very old-looking Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO)s by a 12 round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
bjpenndotcom

Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
mmanews.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Results & Highlights

The highly anticipated trilogy between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin will finally take place tonight, and MMA News is here to provide the live results. Canelo vs. GGG takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight on Sep. 17. The...
MiddleEasy

Super Heavyweight Fighter Wins Bout By TKO Without Ever Landing A Strike

There was a bizarre fight between two super heavyweight fighters in Romania this week. The world of MMA is filled with interesting characters and sometimes even more interesting matchups. When the UFC was first created the fighters involved differed in size, skill, backgrounds, and pretty much everything else. The unpredictability of those crazy matchups in the early days is what drew many fans to the new sport. Over the years weight classes, regulations, rules, and more have brought the sport from the wild, no-rules format to the organized mixed martial arts that we know today. The UFC, Bellator, PFL, and more notable organizations all seem to fit into a mold, however, there are still some promotions out there that are a bit unconventional.
Boxing Scene

Canelo Realized in 'First Round' That Knocking Golovkin Out Would Be Tough

At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) retained the IBF, WBA, WBO, WBA super middleweight titles when he outboxed Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of their trilogy fight for a twelve round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113...
