Clarence “Keith” Wideman — Service 9/19/22 2 P.M.
Clarence “Keith” Wideman of Festus passed away September 9th, he was 59 years old. A memorial gathering for Keith Wideman will be Monday (9/19) from Noon until the time of memorial service at 2 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial at-a-later date in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Randy Charles Summers — Memorial Gathering 9/25/22 Noon until 2 P.M.
Randy Charles Summers of House Springs passed away Sunday, September 11th, he was 45 years old. A Memorial gathering for Randy Summers will be Sunday afternoon, September 25th from Noon until 2 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
De Soto Fall Festival is on Saturday
(De Soto) The 31st annual De Soto Fall Festival is coming up on Saturday. The festival originated at Walther’s Park, but has now moved to Historical Main Street. Sarah Greenlee with the De Soto Chamber of Commerce says everything gets underway at 9 that morning. Greenlee adds it’s also...
Planning Underway For Help The Hungry In Farmington
(Farmington) Planning has begun for this years Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington. The event raises money for the food pantries in Farmington. Organizer Chris Landrum tells us how she got the idea for the fundraiser, which is into it’s 17th year. Landrum says this is...
Bikers on the Square holds milestone event this weekend
There are going to be plenty of motorcycles around the Perryville Downtown Square this weekend as a group of veterans and motorcycle enthusiasts take part in a special event. Perryville will host the 10th annual Bikers on the Square Sept. 16-17. Organizer Robynne Duvall is excited for the milestone event.
Annual Oktoberfest in House Springs draws large crowds
An estimated 1,000 people attended the Oktoberfest held Sept. 9-11 at Donau Park in House Springs, said Joe Wendl, a member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis, which sponsored the event. He attributed good weather to the large turnout at the event, one of the best in the...
Festus High grad, former administrator named to R-6 hall of fame
Ken Barker, a 1972 Festus High School graduate and retired Festus R-6 administrator, said he was floored when he learned he had been chosen to be inducted into the district’s hall of fame. “I was shocked when (Superintendent Nicki) Dr. Ruess called me,” Barker said. “My wife took the...
Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise
The City of Festus will Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is Saturday night along Festus Main Street. Festus Mayor Sam Richards says this is a fun event he always looks forward to. There will be a “show and shine” gathering in the afternoon around 2 o’clock in the Festus Public Library parking lot and the cruising begins at 6 o’clock. The Festus Mayor’s Fall Car Cruise is sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission.
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
Perryville Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash in Perry County
(Perryville) A man from Perrvyille was killed in a two vehicle accident yesterday (thursday), just before noon, in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 51, just south of Perry County Road 206 when a Chevy 1500 pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Timothy Tarrillion of Perryville crossed the centerline and the front of his truck struck the left side of a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by 46-year-old Jagjiwan Billang of Ontario, Canada.
It’s homecoming week for Festus R-6
(Festus) It’s homecoming week in the Festus School District and part of the celebration will be a parade on Friday afternoon followed by a chili supper before tonight’s football game at Tigers stadium. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says in addition to homecoming activities, they will also hold their...
Twin Brothers Jonah And Josh Allison Commit To Run At SIU-Carbondale
(Hillsboro) Twin brothers from Hillsboro High School will continue their athletic and academic careers at Division One Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Jonah and Josh Allison made the announcement Wednesday evening to run cross country and track and field for the Salukis. Jonah told Regional Radio how it felt to...
‘The Rizzuto Show’ raises over $100K for Jeff Burton’s family
ST. LOUIS – The guys from 105.7 The Point’s “The Rizzuto Show” touched every seat in the Enterprise Center Thursday in honor of their cohost Jeff Burton’s passing. Following Burton’s death on Monday, August 15, “The Rizzuto Show” hosts started a fundraiser for Burton’s family. They raised $106,755. They had aimed to reach $70,000. The […]
Double fatal accident in Arnold Tuesday night
More information has been released concerning the double fatal accident on northbound I-55 at Highway 141 on Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Barbara Monzyk of Fenton was driving a 2013 Mazda 3 and turned south on I-55 in the northbound traffic and struck a 2014 Chevy Spark driven by 29-year-old Emilie Scott of Fredericktown head-on. Both Monzyk and Scott were killed in the accident which shut down northbound I-55 for several hours. The accident took place at 8:30 Tuesday night.
Arnold man arrested for House Springs shooting
(House Springs) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an active homicide case. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting gunshots, and deputies were called to the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney has more on the case…
Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M
ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
2022 Twin City Days draws record crowds
Organizers said this year’s Twin City Days festival may have been the biggest in its 28-year history, drawing thousands over the three-day event. The event, sponsored by the Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce, was held Sept. 8-10 in venues across Festus and Crystal City. “I definitely think this...
Farmington Football Hosts Sikeston on KREI
(Farmington) The Farmington football team hasn’t been under 500 at any point for the last five years. That 2017 team rallied to finish with a winning record. This youthful 1-2 team hopes to do the same. Farmington gets Sikeston tonight in a SEMO North tilt on AM 800 KREI. The Knights have won six straight in the series. They are familiar with the 1-2 Bulldogs…
