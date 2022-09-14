More information has been released concerning the double fatal accident on northbound I-55 at Highway 141 on Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Barbara Monzyk of Fenton was driving a 2013 Mazda 3 and turned south on I-55 in the northbound traffic and struck a 2014 Chevy Spark driven by 29-year-old Emilie Scott of Fredericktown head-on. Both Monzyk and Scott were killed in the accident which shut down northbound I-55 for several hours. The accident took place at 8:30 Tuesday night.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO