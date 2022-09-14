Read full article on original website
Related
tigermedianet.com
USD 489 BOE discusses student success
Student success is on the rise at USD 489. Superintendent Ron Wilson discussed recent post-secondary progress reports at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. Each year, the National Clearinghouse creates a report based on students two years after high school graduation. The Clearinghouse determines any student who has enrolled in any certificate programs or is currently enrolled in a post-secondary school as “successful.”
📷Great Bend High students enjoying the Kansas State Fair
Students in Great Bend High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) had the chance to explore the Kansas State Fair this week.
tigermedianet.com
FHSU music faculty to host showcase Friday
FHSU’s Music Department will host a free faculty showcase Friday. After several years without a showcase, the occasion will put a spotlight on the music faculty’s expertise in action. In the past, the department hosted a faculty showcase annually but it was discontinued due to waning availability. The...
Experienced flight nurse joins Great Bend Emergency Department
The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus welcomes Scott Schneider, APRN, a family nurse practitioner, certified flight nurse and paramedic, to the Emergency Department care team. Before joining the health system, Schneider worked in emergency services for 32 years, including 25 years at EagleMed air medical transport service....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barton Commission pleased with another facade improvement in Great Bend
If you improve its facade, they will come. Quite literally for an Airbnb rental property in downtown Great Bend. Owner Jared Chansler asked Barton County Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting for additional facade improvement funds for his property at 1604 Main Street. The commission agreed to give Jared and Adeline Chansler 75 percent of the construction overages, or $749.13.
Why are people moving to a Kansas town of 120?
The Damar Community Foundation in Kansas has been able to transform outdated, dilapidated buildings with grants to attract residents.
tigermedianet.com
Annual suicide prevention event set for Friday
Photo courtesy Supporting American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In addition to raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the annual Out of the Darkness Walk is a way to raise awareness and decrease the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health issues. In Hays, the Out of the...
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hays falls to Manhattan in state ranked battle
#5-5A Hays High hosted a state ranked showdown with the #1 team in 6A, the Manhattan Indians Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium. Hays took just 11 seconds to put points on the board when Malik Bah broke free for an 80 yard touchdown run. The extra point missed for an 6-0 lead. The Indians punted on their next four series.
tigermedianet.com
Goal frenzy late as Tigers tie Rogers State
CLAREMORE, Okla. – Fort Hays State Men’s Soccer played to a 2-2 draw with Rogers State in Claremore, Okla. on Thursday (Sep. 15) in the GAC/MIAA opener for both teams. All four goals were scored within an 18-minute span in the second half. Both teams move to 2-2-3 overall on the year and 0-0-1 in the GAC.
catchitkansas.com
Great Bend snaps 19 game losing streak
GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Great Bend Panthers snapped a 19-game losing streak by defeating the Buhler Crusaders 31-6. Both entered the contest at Great Bend’s Memorial Stadium without a win in the still-young season. For the first time since at least 2008, Buhler entered week...
tigermedianet.com
FHSU volleyball set for first home matches of the year
Fort Hays State volleyball is set to host games this weekend for the first time this season. The team has been on the road to start the season, playing in two tournaments and two MIAA matches for a total of 10 matches. The Tigers sit at 5-5 at this point of the season entering their first games inside Gross Memorial Coliseum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tigermedianet.com
Tigers Fall 3-1 in home opener to undefeated Bronchos￼
Friday night marked the first time this season the Fort Hays State volleyball team faced their opponent in Gross Memorial Coliseum, going up against the undefeated University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos. The Tigers fell 25-9 in the first set but came back to win the second set 25-20. However, two...
Ellis County oilfields targeted by burglars
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Burglars have been targeting oilfields in Ellis County. The sheriff’s office says tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment has been taken so far. Burglars have targeted rig sites across rural areas of northeast Ellis County, stealing items including three-inch tubing, construction tools, and wiring over the past week. […]
Warm, windy Thursday could end in much-needed rainfall
After a warm and windy Thursday, the Hays area could receive some much-needed rainfall beginning after 3 p.m. There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, increasing to 50 percent into the evening, the National Weather Service in Dodge City reported. There is a possibility...
Comments / 0