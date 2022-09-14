Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
Strike ongoing for Weyerhaeuser workers as negotiations continue
In an update sent to members of International Association of Machinist & Aerospace Workers District W24 and forwarded to KXRO, negotiations between the union and Weyerhaeuser today did not end in an agreement. Workers were notified this evening by message and phone. Local and regional workers have been on strike...
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
opb.org
Clark County sheriff says county angling to run jail
Clark County leaders are considering taking over day-to-day operations of the local jail, a massive reshuffling that would take the department away from the sheriff. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins told OPB that he was informed of the plan by County Manager Kathleen Otto on Thursday. Atkins said he was generally supportive, but he wasn’t entirely clear why the change was happening.
thestand.org
IAMAW members on strike at Weyerhaeuser
LONGVIEW, Wash. (Sept. 14, 2022) — About 1,100 members of IAMAW District W24, who have been working without a contract since May 31, went on strike Tuesday against Weyerhaeuser in Washington and Oregon. Pickets are up outside company facilities in Longview, Aberdeen, Raymond, Olympia, and other locations. At a...
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
John Gumm cost estimates climb
County purchased building for $1.5 million; total project cost will be much higherMore than a year after Columbia County purchased the historic John Gumm school building in St. Helens, the future office space is still far from move-in ready. County officials anticipated costly upgrades when they purchased the 30,000-square-foot building — which ceased operating as a school because of concerns about the structural integrity — for $1.5 million. The latest estimates show the county could spend as much $12.7 million to renovate the three-floor building, which is more than double earlier cost estimates. The county originally started leasing the...
Oregon officials discuss regional airports, high-speed rail
Port of Portland and Metro executives speak at climate conference of two states and Canadian province.Two Oregon officials in addition to Gov. Kate Brown spoke during a climate-change conference sponsored Sept. 12-13 by Cascadia Innovation Corridor in Blaine, Wash. Executive Director Curtis Robinhold of the Port of Portland joined his counterparts in Seattle and Vancouver to sign an agreement pledging cooperation in mitigating the effects of airport facilities, airport operations, vehicle trips by employees and passengers to and from airports and sustainable aviation fuel. Oregon Metro President Lynn Peterson was the moderator for a panel on a proposed high-speed rail...
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
Public asked to help confirm identity of deceased Vancouver man
James Zephyrus Smith is believed to have lived in the Hillsboro area for a time but changed his name. Police are asking for the public's help confirming the identity of a Vancouver, Washington, man who they believe once lived in Hillsboro. According to a press release from the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office, a 68-year-old man was found dead in his Vancouver home on Aug. 6. He is believed to be James Zephyrus Smith, but the office "needs help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity." The medical examiner believes the deceased was born...
Video: Explosive demolition of Boardman smokestack
A piece of history in Morrow County is, well, history.
nwlaborpress.org
Portland uniform maker will lay off union workers
Dennis Uniform, a major supplier of school uniforms nationwide, is moving some of its operations to Texas, leaving 71 Oregon workers without a job. The company has operated a production plant in Portland’s Central Eastside for more than 100 years. In an Aug. 30 notice to Oregon state government, Dennis Uniform Chief Financial Officer DeGay Harris said the company will “relocate its decoration and warehousing operations to a more centralized location in Texas,” and will permanently lay off the local workers. The notice was provided in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act, which requires 60 days advance notice of mass layoffs or plant closures.
KXL
The Result Of Portland Democrats Legalizing Drugs…
Dawson Park is a hidden gem in North Portland, an oasis in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons, a Pilates studio, an $6 oat milk lattes, and a $2,400/month apartment building. But has this hidden oasis recently turned into an open-air drug market? For more information, Lars speaks with Aaron Mesh, the News Editor for Willamette Week.
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
nwlaborpress.org
Strikes hit Weyerhaeuser all over the Northwest
Not content with record profits totaling $2.6 billion last year, lumber giant Weyerhaeuser is asking its Oregon and Washington workers to accept vacation cuts, raises that don’t keep up with inflation, and health insurance premiums for the first time. Members of Machinists District Lodge W24 overwhelmingly rejected what Weyerhaeuser...
‘I was shocked’: Retired teacher grapples with increasing rent in Portland
"I was shocked when I came out here,” Cindy Murphy said. Murphy is a retired teacher from Ohio who was in for a rude awakening when she moved to Portland to be closer to some family.
kptv.com
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
31 residents face eviction from Portland transitional housing complex
Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the Summer, and the funding along with it is drying up.
WWEEK
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?
Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
WWEEK
Commissioner Carmen Rubio Proposes Sweeping Reform to Portland Clean Energy Fund
Commissioner Carmen Rubio will propose changes to the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund, the $300 million pot of discretionary cash that has drawn criticism for lax due diligence in its grant process and poor measurement of its performance as it distributes money for climate projects aimed at disadvantaged communities.
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
