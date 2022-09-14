Read full article on original website
Related
OAK’D Handcrafted BBQ Opening Location in Addison
This will be the second location for the scratch kitchen and bakery.
CW33 NewsFix
Where to get the tastiest cinnamon raisin bread around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves bread, so today is a day when you need to head out to your favorite bakery or restaurant to get your hands on this legendary and sweet bread. Friday, Sep. 16 is National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day! NationToday says, “According to historical accounts, the gaffe that led to the invention of cinnamon raisin bread by Henry David Thoreau was considered scandalous at the time. Cinnamon raisin bread has come a long way to mainstream acceptance and love since then and now we just can’t get enough of it!”
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
fox4news.com
Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event
ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
These are the best restaurants for pasta in Dallas, per Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Any freshly made pasta is usually made with love, care, and tenderness; that’s exactly what you can expect from restaurants around North Texas and even more so if you’re looking to get your linguine on. Thursday, September 15 is National Linguine Day and this...
A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat
Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yummy Cafe & Sweets expands from trailer to storefront in Fort Worth
Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers drinks, such as the Brown Sugar Caramel coffee, either hot, cold or frozen. (Courtesy of Yummy Cafe & Sweets) Yummy Cafe & Sweets held its grand opening last month at its location at 9500 Ray White Road, Ste. 127, Fort Worth. The business started out with a food and beverage trailer going to special events before moving into a brick-and-mortar location, which formerly housed BlueBerries Frozen Yogurt & Boba Tea. Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers coffee and small desserts while also doing custom-made cookies and cakes. 682-593-0029. https://yummycsweets.com.
dmagazine.com
The Longhorn Ballroom Guns for a Historical Comeback
Saturday in Mineral Wells, at a meeting of the State Board of Review for the Texas Historical Commission, the case will be made that the Longhorn Ballroom is a special place that deserves protection. It’s not too late to make plans to attend the meeting, if that’s your sort of thing. The nomination process for the National Register of Historic Places is open to the public and will go down at the Crazy Water Hotel starting at 9 a.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
papercitymag.com
Where to Join the Pickleball Craze in Dallas-Fort Worth
The sport of pickleball has quickly gained popularity for its fun twist on traditional racquet sports like tennis and ping pong. People of all ages can play — some fellow tennis players I know have mixed it into their workout routine just for fun. Even athletes in other sports like NBA star Kevin Durant have joined the craze.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution
Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
Cruzin Auto and Tire now open off Coit Road near Richardson
Cruzin Auto and Tire opened near Richardson on July 1 at 14045 Coit Road, Dallas. (Community Impact staff) Cruzin Auto and Tire opened near Richardson on July 1 at 14045 Coit Road, Dallas. Part of the Kwik Kar family, Cruzin offers domestic and import car service and repair, including air conditioning, suspension, alignments and more, according to its website. The auto repair company has two other locations in the north Dallas area. 469-776-8101. www.cruzinautodfw.com.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
These are the best tattoo shops to get inked up at in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey, so what’s the story behind that pineapple tattoo on your thigh?” Every tattoo doesn’t necessarily have a story and not every story has a tattoo. However, today, Friday, Sep. 16 we’re looking at tattoos with a story as it is National...
These are the best restaurants in Dallas to eat guacamole, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — “It’s an avocado… thanks!” Friday is here and it’s time to boogie on down to your local eatery that’s got some absolutely killer guacamole. Happy National Guacamole Day! That’s right, Friday, Sep. 16 is a day filled with chips and everyone’s favorite dip.
Green Meadows Landscaping owners turn lifelong love of landscaping into family business
Jeff and Kronda Thimesch have owned the business for over 30 years. (Photos by Sara Rodia/ Community Impact Newspaper) Jeff and Kronda Thimesch started Green Meadows Landscaping in 1989 in Lewisville, but their journey in the landscaping business started well before that. The couple met at Texas Tech University when...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0