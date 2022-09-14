ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CW33 NewsFix

Where to get the tastiest cinnamon raisin bread around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves bread, so today is a day when you need to head out to your favorite bakery or restaurant to get your hands on this legendary and sweet bread. Friday, Sep. 16 is National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day! NationToday says, “According to historical accounts, the gaffe that led to the invention of cinnamon raisin bread by Henry David Thoreau was considered scandalous at the time. Cinnamon raisin bread has come a long way to mainstream acceptance and love since then and now we just can’t get enough of it!”
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat

Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Melting Pot#Food Drink#Live Oak#Buzzbrews Kitchen#Irish#French
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Yummy Cafe & Sweets expands from trailer to storefront in Fort Worth

Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers drinks, such as the Brown Sugar Caramel coffee, either hot, cold or frozen. (Courtesy of Yummy Cafe & Sweets) Yummy Cafe & Sweets held its grand opening last month at its location at 9500 Ray White Road, Ste. 127, Fort Worth. The business started out with a food and beverage trailer going to special events before moving into a brick-and-mortar location, which formerly housed BlueBerries Frozen Yogurt & Boba Tea. Yummy Cafe & Sweets offers coffee and small desserts while also doing custom-made cookies and cakes. 682-593-0029. https://yummycsweets.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

The Longhorn Ballroom Guns for a Historical Comeback

Saturday in Mineral Wells, at a meeting of the State Board of Review for the Texas Historical Commission, the case will be made that the Longhorn Ballroom is a special place that deserves protection. It’s not too late to make plans to attend the meeting, if that’s your sort of thing. The nomination process for the National Register of Historic Places is open to the public and will go down at the Crazy Water Hotel starting at 9 a.m.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
KSAT 12

‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
papercitymag.com

Where to Join the Pickleball Craze in Dallas-Fort Worth

The sport of pickleball has quickly gained popularity for its fun twist on traditional racquet sports like tennis and ping pong. People of all ages can play — some fellow tennis players I know have mixed it into their workout routine just for fun. Even athletes in other sports like NBA star Kevin Durant have joined the craze.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cruzin Auto and Tire now open off Coit Road near Richardson

Cruzin Auto and Tire opened near Richardson on July 1 at 14045 Coit Road, Dallas. (Community Impact staff) Cruzin Auto and Tire opened near Richardson on July 1 at 14045 Coit Road, Dallas. Part of the Kwik Kar family, Cruzin offers domestic and import car service and repair, including air conditioning, suspension, alignments and more, according to its website. The auto repair company has two other locations in the north Dallas area. 469-776-8101. www.cruzinautodfw.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy