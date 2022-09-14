Read full article on original website
Related
A Historic London Home Next to Bob Marley’s Former Pad Just Listed for $12.4 Million
When Bob Marley and his band The Wailers were recording their 1977 album Exodus, they set up shop on Oakley Street in Chelsea. Now, a property right next door to the late musician’s former pad is up for grabs. Don’t worry, it’ll only cost you a cool £10.75 million ($12.4 million). The 4,300-square-foot residence was originally built in 1870 by the very same man who was responsible for constructing the entire block. In fact, the architect was so enamored with his work, he decided to keep the abode for himself. Now on its third owner—a British entrepreneur and his wife—the couple were able to...
mansionglobal.com
A Modernized Apartment in a 19th-Century Building in London’s Kensington Gardens
Location: Kensington Court Place, Kensington, London. Price: £5.95 million (US$6.82 million) After sitting empty for more than 60 years, this raised ground-floor, four-bedroom lateral mansion flat in Kensington Court Place was brought up to modern standards and given a new configuration by its current owners. A wide entrance hallway...
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dutchess County Home Where Midcentury Modernism Meets Japanese-Inspired Architecture
At the beginning of 2020, interior designer Brygida Michon and her husband, Neil Rajpal, had just moved back from Paris to New York, and were looking for a tranquil home away from home outside of the city. Since they were frequently heading up to the Beacon area to rent a cabin for the weekend, they decided to search there. When they laid eyes on The Falls, a 1960s midcentury modern home with Japanese architectural influences, they instantly fell in love.
Pint-size pad for £1.2million! One of London's smallest detached homes likened to a 'doll's house' with just 290sq ft of floor space goes on the market
One of London's smallest detached houses has gone on the market for £1.2million. The property in Chelsea, west London, is a former gravedigger's cottage and has just 290sq ft of floor space. The two-storey home, that is just 8ft 2ins at its narrowest, was put up for sale in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnny Cash’s Stunning California Estate Sells for $1.85 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
An iconic California estate that Johnny Cash designed and custom built has sold for above asking price, and pictures show a rural retreat that's a piece of country music history. The legendary Man in Black built his 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,500-square-foot home in the hills above the rural California community of...
TODAY.com
Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million — take a look inside
Mariah Carey is selling her palatial Atlanta-area mansion and it could be yours for just $6.5 million. The listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space. Set...
mansionglobal.com
Will Someone Pay $250 Million to Live Atop the World’s Tallest Condo Tower? The Developer Thinks So.
When construction topped out at New York’s Central Park Tower, the Billionaires’ Row mega-tower set a record for the world’s tallest residential condominium, at 1,550 feet high. Now, developer Gary Barnett is gunning for yet another record, aiming to achieve the country’s highest-ever home sale price.
hunker.com
5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP
In a new Architectural Digest home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mansionglobal.com
Nabisco Mansion in St. Louis Lists for $2.15 Million
A stately Beaux-Arts mansion in St. Louis that was built in the late 1800s for Lewis Dozier, whose commercial bakery eventually evolved into what it is today’s Nabisco, has come to the market for $2.15 million. Befittingly known as Nabisco Mansion, the home has 12,847 square feet of living...
Billie Holiday’s NYC Townhouse Just Hit the Market for $14 Million
This New York City brownstone is the epitome of easy living. The former Upper West Side townhome of jazz legend Billie Holiday has just come onto the market and if you want to get your hands on the late singer’s historic digs, it’ll cost you close to $14 million. Listed with Douglas Elliman, the Renaissance Revival residence was recently renovated and received a few practical upgrades along the way. Although, it still maintains many of the original finishes from when it was built in the early 1900s. Holiday was said to have lived on the first floor during the last years of...
mansionglobal.com
From the Wildfire Ashes, a Local Malibu Architect Saw an Opportunity—It’s Now Selling for $6 Million
Mediterranean-style goes modern at a newly constructed Malibu, California, villa that hit the market Thursday for $6 million. Amit Apel, a well-known architect and builder based in Malibu, is behind the design of the 4,400-square-foot home, which is set on 4 acres in the mountains. Dubbed Maliview, the residence overlooks the Pacific Ocean and has access to miles of hiking trails surrounding the home.
mansionglobal.com
Kerhonkson, New York, Home With 4,008 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $4.95 Million
This exceptional home located in Kerhonkson, New York, features 4,008 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jeff Serouya. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The property consists of two parcels, with all of the improvements on 5.9 acres within Hudson Woods and a contiguous 12.52 acre building lot accessed from Pond Road or from this property. The ultimate Hudson Woods property is now available for the first time. Just north of the pool, the SCREENED-IN OUTDOOR KITCHEN offers plenty of shaded lounging and dining space and is equipped with a grill, smoker, pizza oven and dishwasher, all by Kalamazoo, considered to be the pinnacle of outdoor cooking. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. South facing and positioned between the MAIN HOUSE and the POOL HOUSE, the saline gunite POOL with retractable electric cover, spa and cold plunge are flanked by a bluestone patio, lush landscaping, and an outrageous outdoor sound system. The most fabulous GARAGE, with Tesla and Porsche chargers, floor drains and a car washing station, full HVAC and the most sophisticated garage doors and opening mechanism is the most impressive this veteran agent has ever seen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
How Much a Manhattan View Will Cost You, U.S. Markets Most Vulnerable to a Downturn, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Sept. 16, 2022. The Lead. In New York City, How Much More Will a Classic...
architecturaldigest.com
Conan O’Brien Buys Cape Cod Style Carpinteria Home for $23 Million
Late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien is swapping his longtime Carpinteria home for a new dwelling in the coastal California city. After seven years of ownership, the comedian listed his 2,142-square-foot beachside home with a $16.5 million ask earlier this summer. Dirt reports that O’Brien just shelled out $23 million to upgrade to a 3,476-square-foot abode with sweeping ocean and mountain vistas.
Comments / 0