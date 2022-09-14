This exceptional home located in Kerhonkson, New York, features 4,008 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jeff Serouya. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The property consists of two parcels, with all of the improvements on 5.9 acres within Hudson Woods and a contiguous 12.52 acre building lot accessed from Pond Road or from this property. The ultimate Hudson Woods property is now available for the first time. Just north of the pool, the SCREENED-IN OUTDOOR KITCHEN offers plenty of shaded lounging and dining space and is equipped with a grill, smoker, pizza oven and dishwasher, all by Kalamazoo, considered to be the pinnacle of outdoor cooking. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. South facing and positioned between the MAIN HOUSE and the POOL HOUSE, the saline gunite POOL with retractable electric cover, spa and cold plunge are flanked by a bluestone patio, lush landscaping, and an outrageous outdoor sound system. The most fabulous GARAGE, with Tesla and Porsche chargers, floor drains and a car washing station, full HVAC and the most sophisticated garage doors and opening mechanism is the most impressive this veteran agent has ever seen.

KERHONKSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO