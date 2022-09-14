ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

thelundreport.org

Oregon Security Firm Sues Traveling Nurse Contractor For Unpaid COVID-19 Services

An Oregon security firm is suing a well-known traveling nurse contractor, saying it owes more than $724,000 in unpaid security services at COVID-19 testing sites in the Portland metro area. Salem-based Wright Security Enterprises filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court against Colorado-based Jogan Health, a company that Oregon contracted...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

A Deputy Explains Why the Oregon State Treasurer Won't Pay Airfare for Remote Workers

From: Deputy state treasurer Michael Kaplan, on behalf of Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. Re: Response to labor grievance filed Aug. 18, 2022. Context: Read, the state treasurer, is locked in a battle with Service Employees International Union 503 Local 170, which represents 105 Oregon State Treasury employees. Two of those employees live in other states. One of those, an analyst with an annual salary of $111,516, filed a grievance last month over Read requiring him to return to Salem once a quarter—and pay his own airfare.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Redmond, Culver high school teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, announced Friday Oregon's 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year! All across the state this week, communities have held celebrations recognizing these 16 regional winners. Every day in Oregon classrooms, teachers offer their innovation, energy...
REDMOND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Renters, landlords react to Oregon's 14.6% rent hike cap

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon renters are bracing for the possibility of big rent hikes in 2023 because of the effect of inflation on a statewide rent increase cap. State economists did the math and came up with a 14.6% cap on rent increases for next year. It's a higher number than many expected, and people are reacting to the news in a big way.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Emergency Management emphasizes the need for Oregonians to Prepare for Disasters

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from Oregon Emergency Management) People in Oregon continue to feel the impacts of a changing climate, through larger wildfires, hotter days, intense storms and worsening drought conditions. These recurring events, coupled with the ever-present threat of a 9.0+ magnitude Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and a resulting tsunami, emphasize the urgent need for everyone in the state to be prepared. September is National Preparedness Month, and the state's theme – Plan Today. Ready Tomorrow. – urges everyone to take active steps to plan and prepare today to be ready for future emergencies and disasters.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

'Dear Stranger': Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs "Dear Stranger," said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
kiowacountypress.net

After devastating eastern Oregon hailstorm, neighbors lend support

(Oregon News Service) After a devastating hailstorm in eastern Oregon, community members are lending each other a helping hand. In mid-August, a severe storm dropped hail the size of baseballs on the town of Wallowa. It damaged nearly every vehicle in the town of 800, smashed windows and battered roofs.
WALLOWA, OR
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE

