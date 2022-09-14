Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Toshiba’s retail division to open new hub in Frisco
The Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions retail division is expanding to Hall Park n Frisco. (Courtesy Hall Park) Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is expanding its footprint to Frisco with a new hub that will incubate future innovation. A ribbon cutting for the hub’s location at Hall Park in Frisco will take place Sept. 22.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco business hits: Texas Health Frisco award, Kroger grand 'reopening' and more updates
Texas Health Hospital Frisco’s Environmental Services is a recipient of the Department of the Year award from the Association for Health Care Environment (AHE). The national honor recognizes high-level work maintaining a hospital’s safety and cleanliness and its continued commitment to customer satisfaction. Texas Health Frisco’s award is...
Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke to add embroidery service on second floor
Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke is getting a more than 13,000-square-feet embroidery addition on second floor. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The Callaway Golf warehouse in the Alliance area of Fort Worth is in the process of adding to its services, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The distribution center is completing a second-floor addition inside the existing 783,465-square-foot location at 15221 N. Beach St., Roanoke, that opened in 2020. Callaway Golf Embroidery will be a 13,366-square-foot space on the second floor that will do custom embroidery on a number of items. The cost of construction is $950,000, according to the filing. Work started Sept. 1, and the estimated completion date is Jan. 1. The distribution center fulfills orders for Callaway and its other brands—Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. www.callawaygolf.com.
Richardson IQ Headquarters officially opens as 'global influencer of technology and innovation'
The University of Texas at Dallas President Richard Benson speaks as Richardson opened The IQ headquarters at 1302 E. Collins Blvd. Sept. 14. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Richardson opened its Innovation Quarter Headquarters at 1302 E. Collins Blvd. on Sept. 14. The headquarters is a partnership between the city and...
What’s the best week of the year to buy a new house?
The "best" week to purchase a new home is coming up.
NerdsToGo of Grapevine's new owner to bring technology services to community
Former owner Vicki Dale said in a press release that new owner Gary Stading will take NerdsToGo to the "next level." (Courtesy Propeller Brands) NerdsToGo of Grapevine is now under new ownership, according to a press release. The IT services franchise is located at 2030 Glade Road, Ste. 264, Grapevine....
The City Of Plano Has Big Plans For Its 150th Birthday
Plano, get your kazoos and streamers ready. The city will officially be 150 years old next year, and Plano already has plans to celebrate. The Plano Star Courier reported that during a Plano City Council meeting, Shannah Hayley, the communications and community outreach director, announced the details of the birthday shindig.
dallasexpress.com
Amazon Data-Center Coming to Dallas County
Amazon plans to break ground on a new data center in the southern part of Dallas County in early 2023. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant picked DeSoto as the site for its future nine-acre data center. It will be located off Hampton Road, south of Interstate 20. Amazon Web Services, an...
Wholesale Patio Design Store features hot tubs, outdoor furniture
Wholesale Patio Design Store's showroom is open Tuesday through Sunday. (Courtesy Wholesale Patio Design Store) Wholesale Patio Design Store opened in August at 150 N. Main St., Grapevine. The store has another location in Houston. Wholesale Patio Design Store offers outdoor kitchen appliances, hot tubs and spas, patio furniture sets and more. The business is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays and the store is closed Mondays. 817-722-6040. https://wholesalepatiotx.com.
dallasexpress.com
$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market
A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
ntdaily.com
New dining options coming to campus and surrounding area
The university and surrounding area will see new dining options this school year, including the long-awaited Einstein Bros. Bagels location on campus and a marijuana-themed sandwich shop nearby. After being postponed several times since spring 2020, the Einstein Bros. location is set to have its grand opening in the College...
mckinneyonline.com
McKinney ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday. The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007. Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the...
Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square
Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas to Buy Luxury Complex for Affordable Housing
A luxury North Dallas apartment complex may soon have a big rent decrease, something unheard of in today’s housing market. It’s happening at The Briscoe, a 322-unit complex at 12639 Coit Road near the LBJ Freeway and the Central Expressway because the Dallas City Council Wednesday approved the purchase of the complex by a city entity for affordable workforce housing.
airlinegeeks.com
JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies
Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
Triumph Physical Therapy & Wellness Center offers treatment in Highland Village
Triumph Physical Therapy & Wellness Center held a soft opening for its Highland Village location on Aug. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Triumph Physical Therapy & Wellness Center held a soft opening for its Highland Village location on Aug. 1. The center offers a wide range of therapies and services to treat different types of pain, ailments and disorders. The center anticipates holding a grand opening by the end of the year, according to a spokesperson. Triumph is located at 2540 Justin Road, Unit 179. 972-808-7070.
Motorheads, classic car fans have a new spot for delicious burgers and beer
If you're a gearhead in the metroplex and love classic cars - especially a fan of Fords, we've found your new favorite hangout.
Fit Kingdom Nutrition to bring smoothies, shakes, energy teas to Plano
Fit Kingdom Nutrition will offer shakes, teas and more at its upcoming Plano location. (Courtesy Fit Kingdom Nutrition) Smoothie and energy bar Fit Kingdom Nutrition expects to open by the end of September at 2200 Los Rios Blvd., Ste. 120, Plano. Fit Kingdom will offer shake flavors, such as caramel brownie, wedding cake, strawberry cheesecake and more, as well as tea flavors, including ocean breeze, watermelon crawl, sunset passion and more. www.instagram.com/fitkingdomnutrition.
mckinneyonline.com
On nearly 2 acres of land in McKinney, you’ll get a main house and apartments for $2 million
A McKinney home with no HOA and no city taxes is on the market for $2 million. Sitting on 1.78 acres of land is a main house and apartments. Here's just some of what you can expect to get:. • Private backyard with a pool, water features and a spa.
