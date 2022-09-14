Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives conducted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
KTVL
Rogue Valley community to honor the life of legendary educator, child-support advocate
CENTRAL POINT — Friends, family, clients, colleagues and children will celebrate the life of a long-time resident of the Rogue Valley and leader in advocating for children. The service for Mary-Curtis Gramley will be held at Hanley Farm this Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:00. Gramley taught at SOU for...
MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM
The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
ijpr.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon Shakespeare Festival makes cuts for 2023 season, amid declining attendance linked to pandemic, wildfires
In another sign of how the pandemic continues to impact arts organizations that rely on live performance, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has announced the 2023 season will feature fewer plays, a shorter season, and fewer performances. “Attendance has not been what it was, pre-pandemic,” said David Schmitz, executive director of...
KTVL
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/16 – Grants Pass Police Non-Emergent Phone Line Disruption, Josephine County and Bureau Of Land Management Re-Open Some Recreation Sites Along Rogue River
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Non-Emergent Phone Line Disruption. This afternoon, our internet service provider notified the Grants Pass Police Department of a fiber optic...
KDRV
Suspect arrested at Medford airport after raid on black market marijuana grow
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - The Josephine County Sheriff's office says that police found more than 3,800 growing marijuana plants and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana during a search on an illegal marijuana grow site. The search has resulted in the arrest of one suspect. On Thursday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Kubli Road in Josephine County and found the drugs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
MPD seeking arrest after hoax report of shooter at South Medford High school
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are actively looking for the person that reported a false shooting threat at South Medford High School on Friday. At noon, officers were dispatched to the school for the report of an active shooter incident. A school resource officer was on scene at the time of the report and many other officers responded to help with the incident. The school was placed on lockdown and following a coordinated search of the building and surrounding area, it was quickly determined the report was false. Shortly after, staff and students were able to return to class.
actionnewsnow.com
Women killed in Mill Fire identified
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women who were killed in the Mill Fire. Deputies say 65-year-old Lorenza Glover, and 73-year-old Marilyn Hilliard, both of Weed, died, the sheriff's office says. Their bodies were found in Weed. The fire broke out on...
KDRV
GoFundMe set up for Medford house fire survivors
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the family who's house burned down on Monday evening, September 12th. The McNeil family was out celebrating one of their children's birthdays when they got a call that their house was on fire. By the time police and firefighters responded, it was too late to get any of the pets out of the house.
Yreka, historic capitol of the State of Jefferson and home of an exhibit to the movement | Bartell's Backroads
YREKA, Calif. — Northern California has a lot of natural resources the entire state depends on including lots of water, lots of lumber and lots of minerals. According to Grace Bennett, president of the Siskiyou County Museum, there is one thing Northern California doesn’t have a lot of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
FireWatch: reward offered for Prospect-area arson suspect arrest information
PROSPECT, Ore. -- Fire investigators are using a reward today to stimulate tips toward the arrest of an arson suspect. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says a $1,500 reward is available "for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season."
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
KDRV
FireWatch: California fire figures show deaths up, acres down
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is sharing its California Statewide Fire Summary today. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) says as of this morning the State has 6,643 firefighters working on 10 major wildfires and two extended attack wildfires in California. It says yesterday firefighters responded to 24 new initial attack wildfires across the state.
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area
YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
opb.org
Southern Oregon University receives its largest gift ever: $12M from Lithia Motors
Administrators at Southern Oregon University announced the largest gift in the school’s 150-year history on Wednesday night — approximately $12 million will be donated to SOU from Lithia Motors, the Medford-based auto dealership. The 10-year donation has two priorities, according to administrators: sustainability and diversity. From the donation,...
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka man who drove truck over deputy's leg sentenced to prison for crime spree
A Yreka man was sentenced last month for a string of crimes committed in 2021 and 2022, including running over a sheriff's deputy with his truck. Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus announced this week that a judge sentenced 27-year-old Justin Edward Maughs on Aug. 23 to 15 years and 4 months in state prison.
KTVL
South Medford High School lifts lockdown after police declare shooter threat false
MEDFORD — A report of an active shooter at South Medford High School turned out to be false after the Medford Police Department arrived at 12:03 pm on Friday, Sept. 16. There is no active threat at the school. "Around the lunch hour we received a report of a...
Government Technology
Drone Interferes With Oregon Fire Helicopter Operations
(TNS) — A helicopter was forced from the air in the middle of a firefight Monday when a drone appeared over a fire burning on Pioneer Road. Jackson County Fire District No. 5 and the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District responded at about 5 p.m. Monday to a structure fire that spread into nearby wildlands on the 5300 block of Pioneer Road in Medford, west of Phoenix.
Comments / 1