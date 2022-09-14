MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are actively looking for the person that reported a false shooting threat at South Medford High School on Friday. At noon, officers were dispatched to the school for the report of an active shooter incident. A school resource officer was on scene at the time of the report and many other officers responded to help with the incident. The school was placed on lockdown and following a coordinated search of the building and surrounding area, it was quickly determined the report was false. Shortly after, staff and students were able to return to class.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO