'Cobra Kai' co-creator says show team not involved in Sony's new 'Karate Kid' film
"Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz says he, the cast and crew of the "Karate Kid" sequel series are not involved in the new "Karate Kid" movie Sony Pictures recently announced.
Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Spanish newspaper, La Vanguardia, quoted Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen as saying in an interview that his next movie will likely be his last. "My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing, these stories and, well, now I'm thinking more of a novel," the 86-year-old auteur said in an article published Saturday to promote the publication of his short-story collection, Zero Gravity, in Spain.
