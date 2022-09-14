Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Spanish newspaper, La Vanguardia, quoted Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen as saying in an interview that his next movie will likely be his last. "My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing, these stories and, well, now I'm thinking more of a novel," the 86-year-old auteur said in an article published Saturday to promote the publication of his short-story collection, Zero Gravity, in Spain.

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO