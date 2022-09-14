ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News On 6

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Route 66 Blowout features Christmas Chute prototype

One of the highlights of the 33rd Annual Route 66 Blowout was the Christmas Chute prototype installed at the corner of Dewey Avenue and Water Street. For many, it was the first sight of what is going to make Sapulpa a destination during the holiday season this year. The prototype...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
JENKS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville High School Fire Explained

A few days ago, Bartlesville Radio was on the scene of a fire that occurred at the Bartlesville High School. At that time, we could only observe what was occurring because limited information was available with the focus on handling the situation safely. The investigation into the fire is now complete so we were able to speak with a Michael Hart, Principal of the high school, to obtain the most accurate information about what occurred.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

