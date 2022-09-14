Read full article on original website
Parents Of 2010 Sand Springs Crash: "We Have Felt Their Pain"
A dad and mom in Sand Springs said they understand the pain the families are going through after a wreck Thursday, after they each lost their teenage daughters in a car wreck in 2010. It was almost 12 years ago, on October 24, 2010. Flowers were placed at the scene...
Local Church Network Offers Prayer, Support After Crash Kills Teens In Sand Springs
Pastors in Sand Springs showed up at Friday’s football game in Sand Springs to support the students who are grieving the loss of their friends. They said the community has risen above tragedy before and they are here to help them through it now. Michael Wilson and Jordan Stowe...
Sand Springs Has Moment Of Silence During Game In Honor Of Teens Killed In Crash
The Sand Springs community is mourning the loss of three students who were killed in a crash near Charles Page High School. The crash killed Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver. Two more students, Sirrah Matthews and Logan Childers, are still in the hospital. Despite the bright lights and...
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash
A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
Green Country service goat in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
TULSA, Okla. — Voting is open for the world’s largest pet competition and one of the contenders is in Green Country. Tinkerbell the Pygmy goat is a service animal and is currently in second place in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom competition. First place will win $10,000...
Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
sapulpatimes.com
Route 66 Blowout features Christmas Chute prototype
One of the highlights of the 33rd Annual Route 66 Blowout was the Christmas Chute prototype installed at the corner of Dewey Avenue and Water Street. For many, it was the first sight of what is going to make Sapulpa a destination during the holiday season this year. The prototype...
Three people, including one high school student, are dead following a car crash in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Three people are dead, including one Charles Page High School student, following a car accident in Sand Springs. It happened just before 12:30 p.m., near Park Road and Colony Drive. Sand Springs police say five people were inside the car. Two people have been taken...
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk
Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
Police identify Sand Springs students killed, injured in crash
Around 12:225 p.m., police got a call that a car carrying five people rolled over near Park Road and Colony Circle.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tulsa fire investigators search for person of interest following dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest after a fire was sparked in Tulsa. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a building near E. 13th Street and S. 71st. Surveillance cameras captured a man standing near a dumpster as flames spread outward. Investigators...
Sand Springs student released from hospital after being involved in crash that killed three friends
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs student is out of the hospital and another still remains after being involved in a crash that killed three other students on Thursday, police said. Sirrah Mathews, 16, is out of the hospital and Logan Childers, 16, is still in the hospital,...
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Multiple Women At Tulsa Parks
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to five different women in Midtown. They said the victims were women jogging or walking their dog. Police said Ronaldo Segovia was getting bolder in his crimes and they were getting closer together. They said he did one in Tusa in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville High School Fire Explained
A few days ago, Bartlesville Radio was on the scene of a fire that occurred at the Bartlesville High School. At that time, we could only observe what was occurring because limited information was available with the focus on handling the situation safely. The investigation into the fire is now complete so we were able to speak with a Michael Hart, Principal of the high school, to obtain the most accurate information about what occurred.
