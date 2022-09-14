Read full article on original website
My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters
My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History
The importance of the calendar date August 28 in the context of Black history in the United States gets underscored on an annual basis, and this year is no different. The post Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History appeared first on NewsOne.
A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, Bloomberg ran a story under the headline “Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California.” The story is based on data compiled by the location data firm Placer.ai. The firm uses this statistic to suggest that California-first chains like In-N-Out and Trader Joe’s are seeing increased foot traffic because of all the Californians in Texas. The story fits with the larger narrative that people are leaving California for Texas in droves. Sometimes this is presented as part of a larger argument of blue-staters voting with their feet to move to a red state as evidence of the supremacy of conservative principles.
Most Black people want reparations. They don't believe America will give them any
Black Americans are hungry for change but about 45% said major reforms are not likely to happen within the U.S., according to a recent survey.
The Storm Is Here by Luke Mogelson review – America on the brink
A returning foreign correspondent chronicles the transformation of his country in the run-up to January 6
A 'born and bred racist' recounts how he became a best-selling Christian author
Philip Yancey grew up a "born and bred" racist before becoming a best-selling Christian author. He explains how his views changed, and what it would take for White evangelicals to abandon Donald Trump.
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Take A Look At 2022’s Least Diverse States In America
Take a look at the 10 least diverse cities in America, and see if your community is doing a good job or needs improvement.
Court rules in favor of Texas law allowing lawsuits against social media companies
A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies, in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech.
