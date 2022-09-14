ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters

My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
IMMIGRATION
Vice

A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, Bloomberg ran a story under the headline “Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California.” The story is based on data compiled by the location data firm Placer.ai. The firm uses this statistic to suggest that California-first chains like In-N-Out and Trader Joe’s are seeing increased foot traffic because of all the Californians in Texas. The story fits with the larger narrative that people are leaving California for Texas in droves. Sometimes this is presented as part of a larger argument of blue-staters voting with their feet to move to a red state as evidence of the supremacy of conservative principles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Dale Carnegie
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Misty Copeland
Person
Eddie Griffin
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Akon

Comments / 0

Community Policy