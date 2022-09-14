The British line of succession is a fascinating one. From King Charles III to the Duke of Wales, there are plenty of royal family members who are in line for the throne and one of them is the late Queen’s great nephew, Samuel Chatto.Samuel, better known as Sam, is the son of former British actor Daniel Satto and Lady Sarah Chatto, who is the only daughter of the late Countess of Snowdon, Princess Margaret. As of 2022, Sam and his 23-year-old brother Arthur are in the 29th and 30th spots in the British line of succession.Both royals, along with...

U.K. ・ 26 MINUTES AGO