ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

No. 13 American Heritage vs. No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna: Follow live, how to watch online, players to watch

By Thomas Frey, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MaxPreps

High school football: No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna wins Broward County battle over No. 13 American Heritage 42-34

With the game tied 28-28 late in the fourth quarter, junior running back Davion Gause plowed Chaminade-Madonna (4-0) up the field and into the end zone to take a 35-28 lead. American Heritage (4-1) drove the ball down field on its next drive but fumbled inside the 20. From there, the Lions kept it on the ground and forced the Patriots to burn their remaining timeouts.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco beats Kahuku 34-7 in Trinity League vs. USA Showcase

The biggest high school football game of the week lived up to the hype as No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) pulled out a 42-34 win over No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.). Junior running back Davion Gause rushed for 200-plus yards and four touchdowns to give the Lions their second win over a MaxPreps Top 25 opponent. All four of the Lions wins have come against teams in our expanded top 100 list.
PLANTATION, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Plantation, FL
City
Miami, FL
Plantation, FL
Education
Plantation, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Education
Delray Beach, FL
Sports
Hollywood, FL
Education
City
Delray Beach, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna beats No. 13 American Heritage 42-34 in huge South Florida showdown

The biggest high school football game of the week lived up to the hype as No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) pulled out a 42-34 win over No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.). Junior running back Davion Gause rushed for 200-plus yards and four touchdowns to give the Lions their second win over a MaxPreps Top 25 opponent. All four of the Lions wins have come against teams in our expanded top 100 list.
PLANTATION, FL
247Sports

Miami football: Michael Irvin compares Mario Cristobal to 'early days' of Hurricanes' ascendance

The Mario Cristobal era at Miami reaches its first major speed bump Saturday with the No. 13 Hurricanes at Texas A&M. The No. 24 Aggies enter Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after an upset loss to App State and have faced their fair share of struggles offensively, but they are favored by almost a touchdown. To Miami legend Michael Irvin, Saturday reminds him of Hurricanes games of yore.
CORAL GABLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida

After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Outsider.com

Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas

Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chaminade#Ohio State#Patriots#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Nfhs Network#American Heritage#Lions#Texas A M
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s  The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary.  That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. 
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Miami

Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business

It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
allaccess.com

WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami Revamps Weekday Lineup, Brings Back K. Foxx For Middays

COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has revamped its weekday lineup and it includes the return of K. FOXX for middays. She began her career at JAMZ co-hosting "TAKEOVER” with DJ KHALED. FOXX's media resume; WHQT/NEW YORK, WRNB/PHILADELPHIA, “THE GOSSIP GAME” on VH1, HLN's SHOWBIZ TONIGHT, UNCOMMON SENSE...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Miami high schooler arrested for bringing BB gun to campus

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami Northwestern Senior High School student for having a BB gun on campus Friday morning, officials said. Students tell Local 10 News that the incident occurred during a math class. According to a parent, whose child was in the class, the teacher stepped out...
MIAMI, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Communities Near Fort Lauderdale

LAUDERHILL and HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Lenox on the Lake in Lauderhill and Majestic in Hollywood. Lenox on the Lake offers 127 units and 133 beds on a 4.9-acre site. Majestic exclusively offers memory care, totaling 65 units and 115 beds on a 3.6-acre site.
LAUDERHILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy