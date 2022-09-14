No. 13 American Heritage vs. No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna: Follow live, how to watch online, players to watch

Read full article on original website
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
High school football: No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna wins Broward County battle over No. 13 American Heritage 42-34
With the game tied 28-28 late in the fourth quarter, junior running back Davion Gause plowed Chaminade-Madonna (4-0) up the field and into the end zone to take a 35-28 lead. American Heritage (4-1) drove the ball down field on its next drive but fumbled inside the 20. From there, the Lions kept it on the ground and forced the Patriots to burn their remaining timeouts.
'Shock the world': Pahokee becomes big dog with game of the year victory at Palm Beach Central
WELLINGTON — When the Blue Devils loaded the bus to make the trek from the Muck to Palm Beach Central on Friday, Palm Beach County knew the teams' first meeting in history would be a dogfight. Little did the Broncos know, hours later, Pahokee would take them to the...
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco beats Kahuku 34-7 in Trinity League vs. USA Showcase
The biggest high school football game of the week lived up to the hype as No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) pulled out a 42-34 win over No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.). Junior running back Davion Gause rushed for 200-plus yards and four touchdowns to give the Lions their second win over a MaxPreps Top 25 opponent. All four of the Lions wins have come against teams in our expanded top 100 list.
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna beats No. 13 American Heritage 42-34 in huge South Florida showdown
Miami football: Michael Irvin compares Mario Cristobal to 'early days' of Hurricanes' ascendance
The Mario Cristobal era at Miami reaches its first major speed bump Saturday with the No. 13 Hurricanes at Texas A&M. The No. 24 Aggies enter Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after an upset loss to App State and have faced their fair share of struggles offensively, but they are favored by almost a touchdown. To Miami legend Michael Irvin, Saturday reminds him of Hurricanes games of yore.
VIDEO: Inside the new recruiting area at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch a video inside Miami's new recruiting area at Hard Rock Stadium. The new area was built for the Miami Grand Prix and UM has been able to take advantage of the area on gamedays. No. 13 Miami (2-0) plays at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1)...
Dwyer High School football coaches double as behavioral health specialists
Several football coaches at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens are doing more than coaching.
Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida
After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas
Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown
MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida
MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary. That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.
Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business
It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami Revamps Weekday Lineup, Brings Back K. Foxx For Middays
COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has revamped its weekday lineup and it includes the return of K. FOXX for middays. She began her career at JAMZ co-hosting "TAKEOVER” with DJ KHALED. FOXX's media resume; WHQT/NEW YORK, WRNB/PHILADELPHIA, “THE GOSSIP GAME” on VH1, HLN's SHOWBIZ TONIGHT, UNCOMMON SENSE...
Police: Miami high schooler arrested for bringing BB gun to campus
MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami Northwestern Senior High School student for having a BB gun on campus Friday morning, officials said. Students tell Local 10 News that the incident occurred during a math class. According to a parent, whose child was in the class, the teacher stepped out...
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Two Communities Near Fort Lauderdale
LAUDERHILL and HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Lenox on the Lake in Lauderhill and Majestic in Hollywood. Lenox on the Lake offers 127 units and 133 beds on a 4.9-acre site. Majestic exclusively offers memory care, totaling 65 units and 115 beds on a 3.6-acre site.
