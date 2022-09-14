Read full article on original website
WDTV
Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested, and is facing charges involving children. 52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County. The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:. “We are aware of...
West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse
A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
Man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute in Upshur County
A Randolph County man has admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it in Upshur County.
Metro News
Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida
ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
Fairmont couple charged after troopers find ‘large amount’ of heroin while executing arrest warrant
A Fairmont couple is facing charges after West Virginia State Police say they went to their camper to execute an arrest warrant and ended up finding a "large amount" of heroin, bags of methamphetamine and marijuana.
WTAP
Parkersburg man indicted for murder
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man charged with Murder and a man who was shot by police following a stand-off in Waverly were among the 92 people indicted by the Wood County Grand jury. Derek Burton Taylor was indicted on one count of murder. Taylor is charged in connection...
Twins arrested in Elkins on slew of active warrants out of Flordia
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Twin brothers, each with a number of active warrants out of Florida, were arrested in Elkins on Wednesday. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tip received by Cpl. S.D. Kyle indicated that Keith Keene was staying at a residence off Central Street in Elkins, and that he was believed to have active warrants out of Florida.
2 women wanted for questioning in Clarksburg
The Clarksburg Police Department Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying two women.
WDTV
POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing charges after a marijuana growing operation, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered at a Marion County, police said. Court documents show 28-year-old Arial Stanley is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Officers performed a “knock and talk” at the home...
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Palmer — No name will be released until ID is made
“I cannot release the person’s name until I get a positive ID from the medical examiner,” Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer told The Dominion Post on Wednesday, holding to previou. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Mon County Sheriff’s Office investigating porch piracy
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of package thefts that it said have occurred throughout the county.
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
wajr.com
Meeting in the works to discuss Bon Vista fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Local officials with Monongalia County and the city of Morgantown are planning to meet to discuss how a future disaster, such as the fire at Bon Vista Apartments earlier this summer, can be avoided in the future. In response to the concerns of victims of the...
Wait on remains identification continues
There is still no official confirmation of the identity of the human remains found Labor Day weekend by a hiker in Coopers Rock State Forest. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
wajr.com
Governor signs abortion bill into law, Dr. Clay Marsh reaches out to the WVU campus community
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this week. The bill provides exceptions for non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies. There are also exceptions for rape and incest but these cases are restricted up to 8 weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors. All rape and incest cases must be reported to law enforcement before the victim can seek an abortion.
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
WDTV
String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
Man charged with murder among 25 indicted in Taylor County
Just over two dozen people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Taylor County in September, including a man who was charged with murder last month after another man was found dead from three gunshots in a Grafton home.
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
