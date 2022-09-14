ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night

Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another CB hurt for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a few banged-up starters as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals, and a new potential starter has appeared on the injury report. They had four players sit out of practice for the second day in a row and one player limited. Below are the details of their Thursday injury report.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: Josey Jewell won't play vs. Texans

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike won’t play against the Texans.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Seattle Seahawks#Dnvr#The Denver Post#The Philadelphia Eagles
Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
theScore

Report: Winston to play vs. Buccaneers with 4 fractures in back

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will play Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with four fractures in his back, reports Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. There's no risk of further damage, Glazer adds. The 28-year-old will reportedly wear extra padding to protect the area. Winston was a limited...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next

Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge. Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.
NFL
CBS Denver

Take a look inside the orange & blue house of Broncos superfan 'Crush'

The Denver Broncos first home game is sure to see a lot of diehard fans in orange and blue. But one fan really sticks out from the rest. Danielle Pursley has been a Broncos fan since birth and makes sure everyone in her neighborhood knows. She's lived in her house in Windsor for 15 years and when it needed a new paint job, she jumped at the chance to paint it her favorite colors. "I said well if I'm going to paint the house I might as well paint it the color I want -- which was orange and...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Report: Kamara expected to miss Bucs game with rib injury

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kamara was a non-participant at practice Thursday and Friday because of the ailment. He was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Kamara...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Chargers' Staley: Herbert 'OK' after apparent injury late vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley doesn't appear concerned about Justin Herbert after the quarterback took a big hit to the midsection late in Thursday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Staley told reporters postgame that Herbert is doing "OK" and that he doesn't expect the injury to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Fantasy: Week 2 Rankings (Sunday Update)

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 2.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy