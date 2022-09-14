Read full article on original website
Union Health to provide free cancer screening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Union Health, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. However, effective screenings can prevent thousands of those deaths every year. On September 24, the health organization is hosting a free cancer screening from 10 a.m. to 1...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff said that the pedestrian had been trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 when he was struck by the vehicle.
State Fire Marshal investigating 6 unexplained fires in Shelburn
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is looking for information surrounding six fires that have been labeled as “unexplained” in the Shelburn area of Sullivan County. According to a release, there have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, with...
Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
