ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Union Health to provide free cancer screening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Union Health, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. However, effective screenings can prevent thousands of those deaths every year. On September 24, the health organization is hosting a free cancer screening from 10 a.m. to 1...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff said that the pedestrian had been trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 when he was struck by the vehicle.
VINCENNES, IN
985theriver.com

State Fire Marshal investigating 6 unexplained fires in Shelburn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is looking for information surrounding six fires that have been labeled as “unexplained” in the Shelburn area of Sullivan County. According to a release, there have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, with...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy