2 arrested, 1 injured during Friday shooting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station off Sidneys Road for a reported shooting around 5:00 p.m. At the scene, deputies saw a Honda sedan that had crashed into […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
WMBF
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with WMBF...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Berlin G Myers Pkwy. back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the Berlin G Myers Parkway is open to traffic following a Friday afternoon crash. It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m. The crash was cleared around 3:20 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released.
live5news.com
Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 pedestrians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured early Friday morning in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle struck two people who were crossing Meeting Street near Columbus Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. EMS took the two victims to an area hospital. The vehicle left the area.
Colleton County homeowner fatally shoots intruder, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man breaking into his home in Colleton County Wednesday night. Police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night off of Madison Street. Officers arrived at the scene after getting a call from a homeowner who said he shot […]
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
NCPD: Suspect arrested after man knocked unconscious outside Chill N Grill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police arrested a suspect Friday morning accused of an assault that left a man unconscious. According to a police report, the assault happened on September 9 at Chill N Grill along Ashley Phosphate Road just before 10:40 p.m. A responding officer was met by a large crowd outside […]
WLTX.com
Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
abcnews4.com
2 pedestrians struck and badly injured by vehicle in Charleston; CPD investigating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston Police Department says two pedestrians were struck by a car downtown early Friday morning. Police said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Meeting and Columbus streets. Both pedestrians suffered from serious injuries but, fortunately, police expect...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown suspect intoxicated while shooting assault rifle, barricading himself: Police
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Police department responded to a shots fired call on Shade Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. Chief Nelson Brown said one male suspect was in the home barricaded and armed. The victim told police the suspect came home and was intoxicated, according...
abcnews4.com
Homeowner kills suspected intruder near Walterboro, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting which left a 25-year-old man dead Wednesday night near Walterboro. The incident took place on 100 block of Madison Street, right off Rivers Street just outside of Walterboro. CCSO said dispatchers received a call from...
Domestic disturbance led to hours-long standoff at Dorchester County home
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office provided new information about an hours-long standoff with a suspect in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home off North Ridgebrook Drive around 1:00 p.m. – while en route, deputies learned the male subject […]
live5news.com
Authorities release 911 calls from Ladson DMV shooting: ‘I heard a loud pop’
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released 911 calls from Berkeley County detail the terrifying moments after gunfire rang out at a Ladson DMV. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Wimberly Drive on the afternoon of Sept. 6. Deputies then began an hours-long search for the shooter,...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
Mobile home damaged during Thursday afternoon fire in Cainhoy
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was damaged during a Thursday afternoon fire in the Cainhoy community. Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to a reported fire at a mobile home off Cainhoy Road just after 1:00 p.m. Firefighters reported seeing smoke and fire as they arrived at the scene. The […]
live5news.com
Controversial, yet effective: Why the sheriff’s office allows for warning shots when few others do
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The belief in law enforcement about warning shots has generally been that they pose too great a risk to be allowed; But there is one agency in the Lowcountry that does approve of its use in rare circumstances: The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. It...
No injuries after overnight fire at Camping World in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at Camping World on Rivers Avenue. According to fire officials, crews responded to an alarm set off at Camping World of Charleston around 1:30 a.m. Crews found no smoke from the outside of the building, however, they found the inside […]
Train strikes stalled logging truck in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A logging truck was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Georgetown. Officials with the Georgetown Police Department told WCBD that the truck was stopped on train tracks at a traffic light near the intersection of Fraser Street and Front Street when it was hit by the train. Police said the […]
