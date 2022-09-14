ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wfmynews2.com

Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
STANFIELD, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
wfmynews2.com

Student attacked with scissors at Charlotte school, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student is facing charges after police said they stabbed another student with scissors at a charter school in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Steele Creek Preparatory Academy on Shopton Road a few minutes after 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been cut during the alleged assault. According to the police report, the victim suffered bruises and scratches during the assault and refused treatment by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

First baby arrival at Fort Mill’s new hospital facility

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
FORT MILL, SC
macaronikid.com

MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area

The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC

