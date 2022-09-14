Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
wfmynews2.com
Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
wfmynews2.com
NC woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
Bed Bath & Beyond lists Charlotte store among looming closures
CHARLOTTE — At least one local store will be shuttered as big-box retailer Bed Bath & Beyond trims its footprint. The store at 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road, in The Arboretum shopping center in Charlotte, was on a list released yesterday of dozens of locations the company has chosen to close.
‘Right place at the right time’: Charlotte firefighter’s beach trip turns into life-changing event
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is getting praise, not for the work he does on the job, but instead for saving a life while off the job. On Friday, he shared his story of being at the right place at the right time. Demario House is used to saving...
WBTV
“I feel like a human being again”: Homeless organizations seeing an increase in people needing services
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest data from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County shows that more than 2,600 people are experiencing homelessness, a trend that’s continuing to rise month-over-month. Nonprofits serving the unsheltered community are seeing more people come to them for services, and they’re combining efforts...
Program provides much-needed repairs for couple’s home in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE — Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte recently provided much-needed repairs to a couple’s home in Hidden Valley. Patricia and Gary Turpin bought the home 22 years ago where they raised their children. However, the couple said they have not had enough money to repair the house, including...
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
fox46.com
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
Toys for Tots Charlotte needs more space to house donations for kids
Toys for Tots Charlotte has only two weeks to find space for donations as Christmas quickly approaches. U.S. Marines Staff Sgt. Scott Bowen knows what it’s like to wake up on Christmas morning with nothing under the tree. “It’s a terrible feeling as a child, and I still remember...
wfmynews2.com
Student attacked with scissors at Charlotte school, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student is facing charges after police said they stabbed another student with scissors at a charter school in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Steele Creek Preparatory Academy on Shopton Road a few minutes after 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been cut during the alleged assault. According to the police report, the victim suffered bruises and scratches during the assault and refused treatment by Medic.
CMS principal uses her childhood experience to shape kids’ futures
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal calls on her own experience as an English language learner to support students. Alejandra Garcia is in the top job at Governors’ Village STEM Academy in northeast Charlotte. But when she started on the other side of the classroom, school was a challenge.
Community steps up after massive fire guts family-owned furniture business in Stanly County
STANFIELD, N.C. — A large furniture shop erupted in flames, destroying the building Friday afternoon in Stanly County. Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the scene in Stanfield where Morgan Chair on Sunset Lake Road West, off Highway 200, was engulfed in flames. Black smoke could be seen for miles...
fox46.com
30 rabbits looking for a new home after surprise surrender at CMPD Animal Care & Control
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thirty beautiful rabbits are looking to hop into new homes across the Charlotte area ‘as quickly as possible,’ according to CMPD Animal Care and Control. Authorities said as they opened their doors Wednesday morning, they were greeted by a woman who recently...
First baby arrival at Fort Mill’s new hospital facility
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
macaronikid.com
MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area
The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
WBTV
Michael Jordan grant offers finance education to highschoolers, including CMS students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are one of several public schools that will receive access to a financial course from NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. The Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) grant will help almost 500,000 students in 639 high schools. The one-time grant is modeled...
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
