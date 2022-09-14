ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstindy.org

The Sheep Are Coming!: Public Invited To “Sustainable EweMass” For Demonstration And Reimagining Of Land Management

The public is invited to attend Sustainable EweMass, a comprehensive demonstration of sustainable land management, September 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies’s meadow, at 650 East Pleasant Street in Amherst, Massachusetts. Long before there were riding lawnmowers, sheep...
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Town Manager Report For September 12, 2022

Editor’s note: Town Manager Paul Bockelman submits a comprehensive report to the Town Council at each of its regular meetings. The reports, usually 9 to 12 pages in length, provide up-to-date information on what is happening within and across town departments. The Manager’s Report is usually one of the last items on the agenda and is often taken up late at night, leaving little time for Bockelman to do more than mention a few highlights and this is usually all that gets entered into the Council minutes. What follows is a complete, unedited version of the Town Manager’s Report. All Town Manager Reports are available on the Town’s website here.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

The Jones Library, The Old Whipple House Window, And Our Central Fire Station

With the concerns and recent press for the Jones Library demolition and addition, I have been hesitant to post this story from the past but – in the midst of the Library vote last year, the architects’ schematic drawings, the budget and current uncertainties, I thought it might be interesting to ask this question: will the Whipple House window survive as part of the new addition?
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Letter: Soaring Cost Estimates For Jones Expansion Are Still Incomplete

The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Counci, the Town Manager, the Jones Library Trustees and the Amherst Historical Commission on September 8, 2022. This past weekend’s Amherst Indy features multiple reasons, from many contributors, for you to terminate the Jones Library’s oversized and ever more costly demolition/expansion project. As a past President of the Jones Library Board of Trustees, I would like to add yet more. I’ll also note some additional modest measures that the town and trustees might consider instead.
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
WBEC AM

Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
amherstindy.org

Town Prepares To Press Forward On Foundering Library Project

Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of September 13, 2022. Trustees Offer To Collaborate on Further Design Costs. Despite an unfunded budget gap estimated at $14 million, Amherst leaders are poised to spend another 15 months and $1.8 million bringing the financially challenged Library renovation/expansion project through its bid phase. Their rationale is that inflation could turn around over the next year, several million dollars in government aid and donation requests by the Library Capital Campaign could come through, and the affordability of the project will be better known once construction bids are received.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Affordable Housing Forum Previews Projects For East Street School And Belchertown Road

Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (AMAHT), the League of Women Voters of Amherst, and the Amherst Affordable Housing Coalition sponsored a forum on affordable housing September 13 to update the public on AMAHT’s initiatives and to introduce the planned affordable housing projects at the East Street School and on the town owned property at 72 Belchertown Road. The Forum was held on Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here.. About 40 members of the public attended.
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Elephant#Mblc
WSBS

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Charming Berkshire Town is Among 15 of the Best in the U.S. for Fall Foliage

We recently published an article featuring a beloved Berkshire town being #1 for fall fun in all of Massachusetts. You can check out that article by going here. There's no doubt that Berkshire County is the perfect place for fall activities. In the previous article, we talked about some of the fun, unique activities and events the Berkshires have to offer for fall fun.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
amherstindy.org

Information Session And Public Forum On Amherst’s Master Plan Slated For Monday, September 19

The Town Council will hold its annual review of the town’s Master Plan prior to their scheduled Council meeting on Monday September 19. The review is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with a “Primer on the Master Plan” presented by Planning Director Christine Brestrup and will be followed by a Public Forum at 6 p.m. Members of the public may attend virtually via Zoom, at https://amherstma.zoom.us/j/81207123416, or by phone by calling (301) 715-8592 (enter webinar ID: 812 0712 3416), or in person. The meeting will also be live broadcast on Amherst Media channel 17 and at https://amherstmedia.org/live-stream.
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Pets
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway

Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA

Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
WORCESTER, MA
amherstindy.org

Fourth Annual Fort River Clean-Up Scheduled For September 24

The Fort River Watershed Conservancy is organizing the fourth annual Fort River clean-up to be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.on Saturday, September 24. Volunteers will meet at Groff Park for announcements, supplies, and snacks before branching out to the 17 sites near the river designated for trash collection.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy