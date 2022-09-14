Read full article on original website
amherstindy.org
The Sheep Are Coming!: Public Invited To “Sustainable EweMass” For Demonstration And Reimagining Of Land Management
The public is invited to attend Sustainable EweMass, a comprehensive demonstration of sustainable land management, September 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies’s meadow, at 650 East Pleasant Street in Amherst, Massachusetts. Long before there were riding lawnmowers, sheep...
amherstindy.org
Town Manager Report For September 12, 2022
Editor’s note: Town Manager Paul Bockelman submits a comprehensive report to the Town Council at each of its regular meetings. The reports, usually 9 to 12 pages in length, provide up-to-date information on what is happening within and across town departments. The Manager’s Report is usually one of the last items on the agenda and is often taken up late at night, leaving little time for Bockelman to do more than mention a few highlights and this is usually all that gets entered into the Council minutes. What follows is a complete, unedited version of the Town Manager’s Report. All Town Manager Reports are available on the Town’s website here.
amherstindy.org
The Jones Library, The Old Whipple House Window, And Our Central Fire Station
With the concerns and recent press for the Jones Library demolition and addition, I have been hesitant to post this story from the past but – in the midst of the Library vote last year, the architects’ schematic drawings, the budget and current uncertainties, I thought it might be interesting to ask this question: will the Whipple House window survive as part of the new addition?
amherstindy.org
Letter: Soaring Cost Estimates For Jones Expansion Are Still Incomplete
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Counci, the Town Manager, the Jones Library Trustees and the Amherst Historical Commission on September 8, 2022. This past weekend’s Amherst Indy features multiple reasons, from many contributors, for you to terminate the Jones Library’s oversized and ever more costly demolition/expansion project. As a past President of the Jones Library Board of Trustees, I would like to add yet more. I’ll also note some additional modest measures that the town and trustees might consider instead.
Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires
The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
amherstindy.org
Town Prepares To Press Forward On Foundering Library Project
Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of September 13, 2022. Trustees Offer To Collaborate on Further Design Costs. Despite an unfunded budget gap estimated at $14 million, Amherst leaders are poised to spend another 15 months and $1.8 million bringing the financially challenged Library renovation/expansion project through its bid phase. Their rationale is that inflation could turn around over the next year, several million dollars in government aid and donation requests by the Library Capital Campaign could come through, and the affordability of the project will be better known once construction bids are received.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
amherstindy.org
Affordable Housing Forum Previews Projects For East Street School And Belchertown Road
Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (AMAHT), the League of Women Voters of Amherst, and the Amherst Affordable Housing Coalition sponsored a forum on affordable housing September 13 to update the public on AMAHT’s initiatives and to introduce the planned affordable housing projects at the East Street School and on the town owned property at 72 Belchertown Road. The Forum was held on Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here.. About 40 members of the public attended.
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!
(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're a fan of carving them, eating parts of them, or just looking at them, these fun pumpkin-themed festivals are sure to be a hit for every member of the family!
Charming Berkshire Town is Among 15 of the Best in the U.S. for Fall Foliage
We recently published an article featuring a beloved Berkshire town being #1 for fall fun in all of Massachusetts. You can check out that article by going here. There's no doubt that Berkshire County is the perfect place for fall activities. In the previous article, we talked about some of the fun, unique activities and events the Berkshires have to offer for fall fun.
amherstindy.org
Information Session And Public Forum On Amherst’s Master Plan Slated For Monday, September 19
The Town Council will hold its annual review of the town’s Master Plan prior to their scheduled Council meeting on Monday September 19. The review is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with a “Primer on the Master Plan” presented by Planning Director Christine Brestrup and will be followed by a Public Forum at 6 p.m. Members of the public may attend virtually via Zoom, at https://amherstma.zoom.us/j/81207123416, or by phone by calling (301) 715-8592 (enter webinar ID: 812 0712 3416), or in person. The meeting will also be live broadcast on Amherst Media channel 17 and at https://amherstmedia.org/live-stream.
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway
Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Mass. Police Departments, Including Some In The Berkshires, Receive Major Funding
I'm not sure if you've heard yet, Berkshire County, but if not, allow me to spread the good news. Thanks to the Baker-Polito Administration, some police departments all throughout the state are going to receive some funding to improve road safety. And that includes some police departments right here in the Berkshires!
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
“Project Rescue” initiative set up on Temple Street in Springfield
Local leaders came together in Springfield on Friday to continue the struggle against addiction, homelessness and mental health issues in the city.
amherstindy.org
Fourth Annual Fort River Clean-Up Scheduled For September 24
The Fort River Watershed Conservancy is organizing the fourth annual Fort River clean-up to be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.on Saturday, September 24. Volunteers will meet at Groff Park for announcements, supplies, and snacks before branching out to the 17 sites near the river designated for trash collection.
amherstindy.org
African Heritage Reparations Assembly Seeks Participants For Community Engagement Survey
The African Heritage Reparations Assembly (AHRA) has launched an outreach campaign with the development of a brief “inclusion survey” of Black Amherst residents. The survey will serve to inform the use of reparations funds by gauging the needs of the African heritage community. In addition to collecting basic...
Feral cat in Orange tests positive for rabies
The Orange Board of Health is alerting residents of a feral cat that tested positive for rabies.
