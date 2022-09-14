ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Father throws chair that ends up striking toddler in the face

 4 days ago
Alejandro Prado Jr.

An argument between a 21-year-old man and his ex-spouse ended up with their 2-year-old son being injured when the man threw a chair that landed in the playpen where the toddler was, police said.

Alejandro Prado Jr. is charged with two counts of injury to child/elderly/disabled and one count of continuous violence against family. His bonds totaled $30,000.

Prado turned himself in to the Brownsville Police Department Wednesday after learning warrants for his arrest had been issued, Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD, said. The alleged incident happened Aug. 14, according to police.

Sandoval said Prado went to his ex-spouses residence and started to argue with her. During the argument, he threw a chair which landed in the playpen where the toddler was, police said. “Prado’s 2-year-old son was in the playpen and was struck in the face with the chair,” police said.

“The chair hit baby and the chair actually caused a cut on the upper lip and a bleeding nose on the baby,” Sandoval said. “After that he continued to throw stuff around.”

Prado continued to argue with his ex-spouse and then punched a television, Sandoval said. The television fell and struck the 2-year-old child on the legs, he said. “And even after that he started assaulting the ex-spouse. He was punching her,” he said.

By the time police arrived, Prado had left the residence.

Brownsville EMS arrived on the scene with police, and EMS transported the 2-year-old to the hospital for stitches to his upper lip.

Sandoval said the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit worked the case, and three warrants were secured for Prado.

tonelow84
2d ago

Coward. I love my son and my only mission in this world is to always be there to protect him from any kind of harm.

James
3d ago

You needing Jesus dude Any man throwing stuff or hitting a woman or child is NOT A MAN

