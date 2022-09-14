ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Fundraising efforts continue for Eli Hart Memorial Playground

MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - Plans for a memorial playground in honor of Eli Hart continue to take shape in Mound and a weekend fundraiser is helping make it all a reality. In late May, 6-year-old Eli Hart was found shot and killed in the trunk of a car his mother, Julissa Thaler, was driving. Thaler has been charged in connection with his murder.
MOUND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Culture and languages collide when Ka Lia Universe steps on stage

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- When Ka Lia Universe steps onto the stage at the MinnesoThai Street Food Festival this weekend – she won't be singing in Thai."For a long time I had a hard time singing in my language," she says. But she's now performing a mix of English and Hmong, or "Hmonglish."Ka Lia says she's been on a 12-year journey of self-discovery."I took a break and I started music again in 2019, that was when I made my first breakthrough, and I found myself having a hard time opening up," she said.Through some hard work dealing with past traumas...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KARE 11

Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Cares Wellness Workshop for healthcare workers

The Minnesota Cares Wellness Workshop is offering a free two-day event for health care workers on October 7 and 8th at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Registration for the event is open at https://wellnessmn.org/ To learn more about today's guests, visit https://www.yogaforyouonline.com/ and https://northstartherapyanimals.org/
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bloomington theater nonprofit in financial trouble; executive director resigns

Artistry's 2018 production of "Mary Poppins." Courtesy of Discover Bloomington / City of Bloomington. Financial troubles and a leadership shakeup at Artistry, a prominent Bloomington-based arts nonprofit, has impelled leaders to delay an upcoming musical production. Kevin Ramach, the organization's executive director since 2019, resigned last week. Ramach's departure and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

District investigating after group of youths gain access to two Minneapolis high schools

MINNEAPOLIS -- Parents are asking for answers after a scare at two Minneapolis schools Wednesday.     District officials say a group of young people got inside Edison High School Wednesday morning. They are not students there. The district says school staff confronted them immediately and made them leave.Then, police think the same group tried to get inside North High School, but failed. They say no one in the group had weapons, and they didn't threaten anyone.Still, one parent -- who didn't want to show her face -- told WCCO she feels uneasy sending her child back to Edison. "In this day and age, the amount of stuff that's going on … it's just ridiculous," the parent said. "What's your protocol? How did these people get into the school? Aren't the doors locked?"Another parent said the school told her the group got inside while students were arriving in the morning.The school district says it's working with police. WCCO asked, but police wouldn't say if they're looking for those four people.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
kelo.com

Minnesota nurses strike ends

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Anoka-Hennepin Schools Prepare to Adjust Elementary School Boundaries

The largest school district in the state is proposing boundary changes. Anoka-Hennepin officials say that change is needed because of the enrollment growth in Dayton, Champlin and Blaine. The boundary changes would impact several local elementary schools. They include Dayton, Oxbow Creek, Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Monroe, and Evergreen Park. Officials...
DAYTON, MN
klfdradio.com

MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees

The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
MINNESOTA STATE

