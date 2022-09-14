MINNEAPOLIS -- Parents are asking for answers after a scare at two Minneapolis schools Wednesday. District officials say a group of young people got inside Edison High School Wednesday morning. They are not students there. The district says school staff confronted them immediately and made them leave.Then, police think the same group tried to get inside North High School, but failed. They say no one in the group had weapons, and they didn't threaten anyone.Still, one parent -- who didn't want to show her face -- told WCCO she feels uneasy sending her child back to Edison. "In this day and age, the amount of stuff that's going on … it's just ridiculous," the parent said. "What's your protocol? How did these people get into the school? Aren't the doors locked?"Another parent said the school told her the group got inside while students were arriving in the morning.The school district says it's working with police. WCCO asked, but police wouldn't say if they're looking for those four people.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO