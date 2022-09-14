Read full article on original website
Fundraising efforts continue for Eli Hart Memorial Playground
MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - Plans for a memorial playground in honor of Eli Hart continue to take shape in Mound and a weekend fundraiser is helping make it all a reality. In late May, 6-year-old Eli Hart was found shot and killed in the trunk of a car his mother, Julissa Thaler, was driving. Thaler has been charged in connection with his murder.
Culture and languages collide when Ka Lia Universe steps on stage
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- When Ka Lia Universe steps onto the stage at the MinnesoThai Street Food Festival this weekend – she won't be singing in Thai."For a long time I had a hard time singing in my language," she says. But she's now performing a mix of English and Hmong, or "Hmonglish."Ka Lia says she's been on a 12-year journey of self-discovery."I took a break and I started music again in 2019, that was when I made my first breakthrough, and I found myself having a hard time opening up," she said.Through some hard work dealing with past traumas...
Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
Minnesota Cares Wellness Workshop for healthcare workers
The Minnesota Cares Wellness Workshop is offering a free two-day event for health care workers on October 7 and 8th at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Registration for the event is open at https://wellnessmn.org/ To learn more about today's guests, visit https://www.yogaforyouonline.com/ and https://northstartherapyanimals.org/
North Minneapolis High School breaks ground on career and tech center
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At North High School, there's a groundbreaking move happening for North Minneapolis. "This is placing a big bet on the young people in our city because we know they are going to be a tremendous success," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Minneapolis Public Schools is building...
Bloomington theater nonprofit in financial trouble; executive director resigns
Artistry's 2018 production of "Mary Poppins." Courtesy of Discover Bloomington / City of Bloomington. Financial troubles and a leadership shakeup at Artistry, a prominent Bloomington-based arts nonprofit, has impelled leaders to delay an upcoming musical production. Kevin Ramach, the organization's executive director since 2019, resigned last week. Ramach's departure and...
District investigating after group of youths gain access to two Minneapolis high schools
MINNEAPOLIS -- Parents are asking for answers after a scare at two Minneapolis schools Wednesday. District officials say a group of young people got inside Edison High School Wednesday morning. They are not students there. The district says school staff confronted them immediately and made them leave.Then, police think the same group tried to get inside North High School, but failed. They say no one in the group had weapons, and they didn't threaten anyone.Still, one parent -- who didn't want to show her face -- told WCCO she feels uneasy sending her child back to Edison. "In this day and age, the amount of stuff that's going on … it's just ridiculous," the parent said. "What's your protocol? How did these people get into the school? Aren't the doors locked?"Another parent said the school told her the group got inside while students were arriving in the morning.The school district says it's working with police. WCCO asked, but police wouldn't say if they're looking for those four people.
Blind Wisconsin woman asks for public's help in search for missing guide dog
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A family in Hudson is desperate to find their highly trained service dog after it vanished on Friday. Four-year-old Mila is a yellow labrador retriever and serves as a guide dog for owner Anne Naber, who is completely blind. Mila disappeared from the family home...
Merwin Liquors, We Push For Peace partnership hopes to curb intersection violence
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Trahern Pollard heard that Minnesota’s Attorney General was opening an investigation into violence surrounding the businesses of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, he was not at all shocked. "I wasn’t surprised at all. My only surprise is why it take so long?" Pollard,...
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
Learning platform Minnesota schools use compromised with inappropriate image
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some schools in Minnesota on Wednesday shut down access to a learning app after a link to an inappropriate image was shared via the platform in schools across the country. Edina Public Schools and Shakopee Public Schools are among the districts in Minnesota to address...
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
Minnesota nurses strike ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
Anoka-Hennepin Schools Prepare to Adjust Elementary School Boundaries
The largest school district in the state is proposing boundary changes. Anoka-Hennepin officials say that change is needed because of the enrollment growth in Dayton, Champlin and Blaine. The boundary changes would impact several local elementary schools. They include Dayton, Oxbow Creek, Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy, Monroe, and Evergreen Park. Officials...
MN Broadcasting Hall of Fame Inductees
The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame ceremony will take place tomorrow. The Pavek Museum of Broadcasting has announced that 5 more inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame this year – including farm broadcaster Lynn Ketelsen. Ketelsen is a familiar voice on farm reports on numerous radio...
Grape stomps and Apple Days: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
🍚 Graze Food Hall in North Loop is celebrating its 3-year anniversary this weekend, spotlighting fan favorite Union Hmong Kitchen and other restaurants. Free entry. 🍎 Excelsior Apple Days is today and tomorrow. Watch some live music, run a 5k or compete in the pie eating contest. Free.
Minnesota employers seeing ‘renewed interest’ in labor unions this year
(FOX 9) - There’s been a lot of recent union activity around the Twin Cities and across the country. Just this year, Minneapolis teachers and Minnesota nurses walked off the job, and other industries – most recently the railway workers – averted potential strikes. William Jones, a...
