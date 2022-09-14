ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

DUI, lane violations top deadly crash causes in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

DUI, lane violations top deadly crash causes in Colorado 00:38

The Colorado State Patrol has released new crash data revealing the two biggest causes of deadly crashes in the state. They are lane violations and driving while impaired.

Of the deadly crashes investigated by state troopers from January to July of this year, about 22% were caused by a driver traveling outside their lane and 18% were due to the driver being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

CSP also revealed the top five counties for DUI arrests. El Paso County was number one with 342 arrests, Adams County was second, followed by Jefferson, Weld and Mesa counties.

Denver, CO
