2023 Budget: Denver mayor focuses on housing, public safety

Denver's mayor focuses on housing, public safety in 2023 budget 00:55

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is proposing a $1.6 billion budget to support the city over the next year. Hancock hit on four main points, including housing stability and homeless resolutions, community and behavioral health support, downtown recovery and public safety.

"My 2023 spending plan provides significant funding, some $8.5 million to recruit police officers to help reduce crime, shorten response times and help keep our neighborhoods safe," said Hancock.

Hancock hopes to add 53 officers to the Denver Police Department.

He said this is his final budget as mayor and the economy is strong with better than expected 2022 revenue. The Denver City Council will consider his proposal before final approval of the budget.

