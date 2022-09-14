ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2023 Budget: Denver mayor focuses on housing, public safety

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oWmP_0hvdyxA700

Denver's mayor focuses on housing, public safety in 2023 budget 00:55

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is proposing a $1.6 billion budget to support the city over the next year. Hancock hit on four main points, including housing stability and homeless resolutions, community and behavioral health support, downtown recovery and public safety.

"My 2023 spending plan provides significant funding, some $8.5 million to recruit police officers to help reduce crime, shorten response times and help keep our neighborhoods safe," said Hancock.

Hancock hopes to add 53 officers to the Denver Police Department.

He said this is his final budget as mayor and the economy is strong with better than expected 2022 revenue. The Denver City Council will consider his proposal before final approval of the budget.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver homeless shelters improving, some say

On Monday, the City Council will consider a contract to allow Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide health care in the 48th Avenue congregant homeless shelter. As someone homeless just a few years ago, I can tell you this is good news. I used to avoid Stout Street Clinic while homeless due to its location. I often did not feel safe going there. Having healthcare in the shelters is a positive step forward.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Colorado offering free tax assistance with volunteer tax clinics

COLORADO — On Saturday, Sept. 17 Coloradans can visit one of nine tax clinics across the state to receive help filing taxes. Earlier in 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans. Because of this, on Saturday, anyone 18 years and older who were full-year residents […]
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Heidi Ganahl’s transportation plan would refocus spending on driving and undo some Jared Polis-supported legislation

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl unveiled her plan for Colorado’s transportation system on Thursday, calling for billions of dollars of new spending on highway expansions and pavement projects across the state. She said the plan would make personal vehicular travel a higher priority for the state Department of Transportation...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Salazar Foundation expands philanthropy to focus on homelessness

Passing through the intersection of Speer Boulevard and Auraria Parkway, you might notice a building with some familiar names."We didn't put our names on the buildings to show off. We put our names on the building because people asked us to, they said it's important," said Lola Salazar, the president of the Salazar Family Foundation. "They said 'it's important for you to be the role model for all the kids going through this university, and for the young kids growing up.'"Growing up in predominantly Latino, working-class neighborhoods, Lola and her husband Rob Salazar didn't have many resources. The couple met...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado Tenants Help Disrupt Corporate Landlord Conference in D.C.

Christina Morales struggled for three years to find affordable housing in metro Denver. In 2019, her husband died after he suffered a brain aneurysm, and she moved in with her son in Northglenn. They split the $2,300 monthly rent, but after she contracted COVID, she couldn’t work, and they were evicted despite the moratorium in place at the time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Motel that provided emergency housing during pandemic closes

On Thursday, dozens of displaced Denver residents were moving and packing up their belongings to move out of their rooms at the Quality Inn on Zuni where many have been staying since the pandemic started. For Don Walker it's been home for the last year."It makes me madder than a blind man in a silent movie," Walker told CBS News Colorado. "They're putting people out, not giving them a chance to kind of put a situation together, or whatever. It  just came all of a sudden." Walker is just one of at least 150 residents who's been staying at the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Mayor#Economy#The Denver City Council
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Denver Gazette

Denver council approves homeless tent site in city-owned parking lot

The Denver City Council on Monday night approved two measures on homelessness, one of which allows a group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot. That measure approves a license agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to operate a "Safe Outdoor Space" in the Arie P. Taylor building's parking lot. The building is located at 4685 Peoria Street, north of Interstate 70. Under that agreement, the site...
sentinelcolorado.com

HOME STRETCH: Rent prices in Aurora and beyond stabilize, but uncertainty remains

By the end of the year, it’s expected that 2022 will have been one of the best years for apartment construction since the early ’70s. Paired with steadying rental prices, the market is looking slightly less bleak than it has over the last several years for renters, but experts are cautiously optimistic and expect possibly more normalcy in the market next year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COVID mass vaccine sites return to CO with omicron booster

Coloradans have more opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccine clinics now that the omicron booster has arrived. The sites for vaccines include Ball Arena, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, the Pueblo Mall, and the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. Health experts urge Coloradans to ask their medical provider about where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, especially if they live in a rural area. "My roommate got it right at the very beginning and he was very sick for five weeks. I do believe in vaccinations and I'm going to keep getting them," said Aurora resident Dena McClung. Visit the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website to sign up. Check the website to confirm which age groups are served at each vaccine site. Vaccinations offered: Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer Covid Age 6MO- 4YRS Maroon Cap, Pfizer Covid Age 5-11 Orange Cap, Pfizer Covid-19 Gray Cap, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna 6MO-5YRS, Moderna Ped 6-11YRS, Novavax COVID-19, MOD Bivalent Booster 18+YRS, PFR Bivalent Booster 12+YRS. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colo. leaders travel to Houston for help on homelessness

Denver metro area leaders turned to Texas in hopes of gaining insight into how to deal with an issue impacting most major metropolitan areas: homelessness. Figures show Houston is leading the country in dealing with the issue.In the past decade, the city has moved 25,000 people off the streets and into housing.Among those who traveled to learn how to do it, is Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman."Well, I think we are looking at a very unique model for reducing homelessness. The success certainly has been recognized nationally with Houston as a way forward," said Coffman. The Denver metro delegation includes not just...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
61K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy